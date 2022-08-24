USNS Comfort, the US hospital ship that will visit Guatemala and this is its mission

This will be the first trip that the Comfort, built in 1987, will take place since the covid-19 pandemic began, in 2020, affirmed the US ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Laura Dogu.

The United States Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort In the last months of this year, it will carry out a mission of medical assistance and humanitarian attention to Honduras, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, a diplomatic source in Tegucigalpa reported on Monday, August 22.

“The United States is proud to share some of our best care in health care with our Honduran brothers and sisters”, stressed the diplomat.

He added that as all his “Collaborative activities, foreign assistance and high-level visitors from the US. to Honduras since November of last year, the United States has a unique and special relationship with the Honduran people.”

The US ambassador said she felt “very proud and tremendously excited about the upcoming visit of the USNS Comfort to Honduras.”

The visit of the hospital ship, who belongs to the United States Navy, to Central America, Haiti and the Dominican Republic is part of the fourth fleet’s mission called “Enduring Promise 2022,” according to a statement from the US Embassy in Honduras.

This will be the eighth time the Comfort will visit Central America and the Caribbean since 2007, year since which it has treated more than 582,000 people and has performed more than 7,000 surgeries.

In addition, it has completed more than a hundred engineering projects in the last 16 years and has conducted hundreds of subject matter expert exchanges along with other community relations projects and outreach activities, he added.

“No mission better demonstrates our enduring commitment to the region as we work collaboratively with like-minded nations to ensure a safe, free and prosperous hemisphere,” said the commander of US Naval Forces Southern Command and 4th Fleet, Rear Admiral Jim Aiken.

and stressed that “working shoulder to shoulder improves medical preparation” of the region and, at the same time, prepares them “collectively to face regional humanitarian challenges and natural disasters”.

Among the services to be provided by the hospital ship are general adult care, pediatrics, dental treatment, optometry and limited surgical procedures will be performed.

It will also offer subject matter expert exchanges on various medical topics, limited veterinary care and will offer training that includes humanitarian assistance and disaster first aid workshops.

As part of the mission of the USNS ship, one of the largest floating hospitals in the world with a dozen operating rooms and capacity for a thousand beds, the workshop will be held: Women, Peace and Security, an initiative of the United Nations Organization that began in the year 2000.

