“Usual stereotypes, Italy is much more”

THE Maneskin and Italian clichés. “Wake up and smell the coffee, Cardi B. Italy is not spaghetti and wine is much, much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, work. So, before introducing Italian artists, learn and prepare. It is so sad to use stereotypes to welcome the Maneskins. ‘ Clash at gunpoint via social media fra Lapo Elkann and Cardi B., the host of the American Music Awards, which the other evening hosted the Maneskins presenting them with a curtain that sparked a lot of controversy. Cardi B., sitting at a table with a checkered tablecloth, accompanied by a mandolin, introduced the band over a plate of spaghetti.

“You fight against racism and stereotypes of minorities which is a great thing and deserves the utmost respect – Lapo pressed, also posting the” offending “video of the presentation – I think that feeding stereotypes against others goes against the values ​​you seek to share with your fans. That’s all. You and your family are welcome in Italy, and I would like to host you in the Bel Paese. A lot of heart », concluded the manager.

Cardi B. promptly replied in kind, only to remove the tweet: “Will you give me a whole lesson on an awards show?” Should I have brought a Ferrari to the stage? -the rapper joked- I also made jokes about my hometown. People want to feel indignant for no reason, in no way was I trying to be offensive. ‘

