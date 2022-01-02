Business

Usually the first week of the year is positive for the equity markets. The projections and operational levels to be monitored

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman50 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Usually the first week of the year is positive for equity markets and therefore we do not see particular dangers in the short term. Often, however, around the date of January 6th, relative minimums / maximums tend to form and then leave a directional phase until at least the first ten days of March. We will see what happens this year.

Let’s go back to the short term.

At the close of the trading day on December 30th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,856

Eurostoxx Future

4,287.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,248

S&P 500 Index

4,766.18.

Forecasts for 2022

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

Maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then down until the month of June / July.

blankWhat are we waiting for for the week?

Bearish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then up until Friday. The minimum will likely form on Tuesday and the maximum on Friday.

weekly fractal

Usually the first week of the year is positive for the equity markets. The projections and operational levels to be monitored

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of January 3rd below 15,818. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of January 3rd below 4,269. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 3rd below 27.110. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 3rd below 4,733. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,531.

Current position to be held for multidays trading

Long on the indices analyzed in progress since the opening on 23 December.

How could Monday’s trading day be played out?

Bullish side phase with low volumes.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman50 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

NIU, the new RQI SPORT electric motorcycle and all the news of EICMA 2021

November 23, 2021

Banco BPM and Bper fall, but woe to let them go. Upside to scream

November 20, 2021

Digital Terrestrial, when frequencies change in Northern Italy

3 weeks ago

The stock exchanges today, 2 December. New fears from Omicron, EU lists down. Opec: the resumption of production continues, oil is down

December 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button