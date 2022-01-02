Usually the first week of the year is positive for equity markets and therefore we do not see particular dangers in the short term. Often, however, around the date of January 6th, relative minimums / maximums tend to form and then leave a directional phase until at least the first ten days of March. We will see what happens this year.

Let’s go back to the short term.

At the close of the trading day on December 30th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,856

Eurostoxx Future

4,287.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,248

S&P 500 Index

4,766.18.

Forecasts for 2022

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

Maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then down until the month of June / July.

What are we waiting for for the week?

Bearish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then up until Friday. The minimum will likely form on Tuesday and the maximum on Friday.

Usually the first week of the year is positive for the equity markets. The projections and operational levels to be monitored

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of January 3rd below 15,818. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of January 3rd below 4,269. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 3rd below 27.110. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 3rd below 4,733. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,531.

Current position to be held for multidays trading

Long on the indices analyzed in progress since the opening on 23 December.

How could Monday’s trading day be played out?

Bullish side phase with low volumes.