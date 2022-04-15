UTC forms an alliance in the energy sector – Plaza de Armas

With the aim of establishing the initial bases for an inter-institutional collaboration, the rector of the Technological University of Corregidora (UTC), Ana Eugenia Patiño Correa, held a working meeting with members of the Querétaro Energy Cluster (CEQ) AC, specialized in linking business and academia, thus promoting competitive intelligence that generates, stores and promotes the use of strategic business information to raise the level of competitiveness.

Eugenia Patiño pointed out that the union of this Triple Helix is ​​necessary, where the Government, the Academy and the Private Initiative bet on the growth of the new generations, and thereby obtain mutual benefit through the search for joint solutions that allow strengthening the sector, thus contributing to the economic and social development of Querétaro.

At the time, the executive director of the Cluster, Alma Delia Domínguez Cuello, expressed interest in incorporating more young people into business activities from their university education and, in turn, promoting theoretical and practical training for the improvement of human capital, which when joining companies, they can apply their knowledge and grow professionally.

The meeting was also attended by the general director of the company NRG Engineering, Magdiel Camargo Moreno; the commercial executive of Electrogaza, SA de CV, Manuel Serrato Valero; the administrator of SORELEC S. de RL de CV, Diana Danaí Martínez Marí; the commercial director of SOLEA, Jorge Alberto Islas Quintero; as well as academics and staff from the Technological University of Corregidora.

Comments

Comments