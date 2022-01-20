utilities lead the recovery of the Ftse Mib

Closing of session above parity for the Stock Exchange today: the performances of public utility companies stand out on the Ftse Mib with + 2.82% of Enel, + 2.18% of A2A and + 1.88% of Terna.

Rebound for Telecom Italia (+ 3.34%), which comes from three sessions with a minus sign (according to rumors, the plan presented by the General Manager Pietro Labriola does not foresee the acquisition by KKR).

At the fifth consecutive earnings session, the Brent futures rise by 0.85% to 89.2 dollars a barrel while on the currency the Eurodollar is stable at 1.1337.

Borsa Oggi, update at 17:40: Ftse Mib, letter on Eni and Saipem

The day of the Ftse Mib closed at 27,570 points (+ 0.73%).

Despite the reversal of crude oil recorded during the session, Eni closed with a -0.97% and Saipem left 1.32% on the field.

Parity for Moncler (+ 0.07%) after the strong increases yesterday and for UniCredit (-0.01%) which would be close to selling the German subsidiary Wealthcap.

Red by 2.4% for the spread at 137 basis points.

Update 12:55 pm: Ftse Mib, took profits on the oil sector

In the middle of the session, the Dax is up by 0.17%, the Cac40 marks -0.1% and the Ftse Mib gains 0.43%.

In line with the oil trend, Eni drops by 0.86%, Saipem loses 1.82% and Tenaris loses 1.4%.

A minus sign also for Moncler (-0.41%), victim of profit taking.

Contraction of 1.8% for the spread to 137 basis points.

Future: Wall Street indices estimated to rise

The derivative on the Dow Jones recorded + 0.32%, the one on the S & P500 advanced by 0.49% and the future on the Nasdaq rose by 0.87%.

Update 09:25 am: Ftse Mib, taken profits on Moncler, Telecom Italia rebounds

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 and the Dax are quoted in substantial parity (+ 0.05%), the Cac40 records a -0.22% and the Ftse Mib rises by 0.32% at 27,458.72 points.

Little move UniCredit (-0.15%) close, according to Bloomberg, to sell the German subsidiary Wealthcap.

With the Bund consolidating 0% (0.01% at this time), the spread with our BTPs loses 1.7% at 137 basis points.

Stock exchanges Asia: Hong Kong in rally

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, recorded + 3.27%, the China A50 closed with + 1.77% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with + 0.14%.

Increase of 1.11% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei stopped at 27,772.93 points.

Wall Street: strong 1% red for S&P and Nasdaq

The session of the Dow Jones closed with a -0.96%, the S & P500 showed a -0.97% and the Nasdaq closed with a -1.15%.