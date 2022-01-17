Utoya massacre, Breivik asks for early release: “I’ve changed”

Relatives of the victims fear, however, that he may use the opportunity of the hearing to draw attention to his own extreme views and inspire like-minded people. The hearing is expected to last three days, but it will take several weeks before the sentence is announced.

“From his criminal trial, when he bragged about the extent of his massacre, to the 2016 lawsuit he filed against the government accusing him of violating his human rights, when he raised his hand in a Nazi salute, I can say that I do not notice any major changes in him, “said Randi Rosenqvist, the psychiatrist who followed him since his incarceration in 2012.” In principle and in practice, anyone seeking parole should show remorse and show understanding. because such acts cannot be repeated, “he added.

During the hearing Rosenqvist will present her psychiatric report, which is usually crucial if the criminals want to prove they are no longer dangerous to society. “This is unlikely to happen because I think it’s pretty obvious that there is still a high risk of him committing new crimes if it’s released, ”said Berit Johnsen, a research professor at the University College of Norwegian Correctional Service.

The massacre took place on July 22, 2011 when, after months of meticulous preparation, Breivik detonated a car bomb in front of the Oslo seat of government, killing eight people and injuring dozens. Then he drove to the island of Utoya, where he opened fire on the annual summer camp of the youth wing of the Labor Party: 69 people were killed, most of them teenagers, before Breivik surrendered to the police. In 2012 Breivik was imposed the maximum penalty of 21 years with a clause, rarely used in the Norwegian judicial system, namely that it can be held indefinitely if still considered a danger to society. This is the clause that implies that Brevik can request a probation hearing after 10 years. On the one hand, the clause probably implies a life sentence, but on the other it also opens up the possibility that Breivik could request annual hearings on parole.