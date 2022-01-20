Utoya massacre: Breivik asks for parole, but presents himself to the judges with the Nazi salute

Ten years after the massacre in which he killed 77 people between Oslo and Utoya, right-wing extremist Anders Breivik went to the judge today to ask for parole.

The question was presented by the killer on video connection from the gym of the Skien prison and, as feared by the families of the victims of the Utoya massacre, with a new provocation: Breivik presented himself with a sign attached to his jacket with the inscription in English “Stop your genocide against our white Nations “(” Stop your genocide against our white nations “), and addressing the journalists he gave the Nazi salute when the three judges arrived, presenting himself as the” candidate for Parliament of the Nazi movement “.

On July 22, 2011, the right-wing extremist first detonated a bomb near the government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight people, and then killed another 69, mostly teenagers, by opening fire on a youth summer camp. Labor on the island of Utoya. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison with the possibility of an extension.

“As in any other rule of law, a detainee has the right to request parole and Breivik has decided to use it, explained the lawyer, Oystein Storrvik. According to analysts, the request has no chance of success in a country that he hadn’t witnessed such an extreme level of violence since World War II. Moreover, the 42-year-old extremist has never regretted his crimes. Indeed, amidst Nazi greetings and ideological digressions, he attempted to turn every appearance in court into a sort of rally The judge has until Thursday 20 to evaluate the request.

Today the survivors and families of the victims criticized the attention paid to the extremist, considering that the hearing was broadcast in full by some media. “Breivik shouldn’t go on TV not because it’s scandalous or painful, but because it’s the symbol of a far right that has already inspired several other mass killings,” wrote Elin L’Estrange, a survivor of the July 22 attacks on Twitter. 2011.

