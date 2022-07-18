Uvalde: a report reveals the “indifference” of the authorities in the shooting with 22 dead

Drafting

BBC News World

3 hours

image source, Getty Images

“Systemic failures and appallingly bad decision-making” by the authorities responsible for responding to the event.

This is what the new report reveals, the most comprehensive to dateabout the school shooting in Uvalde (Texas) in which 21 victims and the attacker died on May 24.

The preliminary report from a state House committee was made public on Sunday after first being delivered to the families of the victims.

He describes an attitude of “general indifference” on the part of the authorities at the scene.

Police waited more than an hour outside the classrooms before a team entered.

The 18-year-old attacker carried out a massacre at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, Texas, where he killed 19 children and two teachers.

The committee said the new report, nearly 80 pages long, provides the most comprehensive account yet of what happened during and after the attack.

Concludes that the school was not adequately prepared for the risk of an armed assailant and I used to leave the doors open or unlocked, which violates security policies in the school district.

image source, Reuters Caption, Uvalde’s attack on May 24 was the worst school shooting in the United States in a decade.

Due to poor maintenance and pre-preparation for the attack, the shooter likely killed most of his victims before responders entered the building, the report said.

“Of the approximately 142 rounds the attacker fired inside the building, he almost certainly expended more than 100 before any officers entered.”

The day of the massacre they went to school 376 troopsmost federal and state police.

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo wrote the shooter response plan at the time, assigning himself command of the incident, but testified that he did not believe he would have assumed such a role that day.

Arredondo resigned from his post after being placed on administrative leave last month.

“The leadership vacuum could have contributed to the loss of life, as the injured victims waited more than an hour for help and the attacker continued to fire his weapon sporadically,” the report specifies.

No response troops took the initiative, he adds.

While the report harshly criticizes law enforcement, it also states that there is no one “to whom we can attribute bad faith or bad intentions” other than the attacker.

Earlier this week, a local newspaper published leaked surveillance camera footage from Uvalde, showing the arrival of the armed youth and police waiting. 77 minutes to confront him.

image source, Austin American-Statesman Caption, A Texas State Senate panel had planned to show the images to grieving families first.

That video was released days before officials announced they had planned to show it to families or make it public.