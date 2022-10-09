News

Uvalde: School District Police Officers Suspended After May Shooting

The shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old boy killed 19 children and two teachers last May, continues to have a major impact on the community.

The school authorities of that small town in Texas decided this Friday to remove all the district’s security agents from their tasks.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School has unleashed a wave of criticism for the lack of prompt action and coordination between school police, state law enforcement officers, and other officials who responded to the shooting.

Without delving into the causes, a statement from the Uvalde Independent School District detailed that Lieutenants Miguel Hernández and Ken Mueller were placed in custody. “administrative license”and that other officers employed by the Texas Department of Public Safety will be assigned to other duties in the district.

