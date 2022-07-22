Uvalde: what did Salvador Ramos’ mother say about her son? – USA – International

A few days after the second month of the massacre at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde (Texas), in which 19 children and two teachers died, an altercation took place between relatives of the fatal victims and the mother of the alleged shooter, Salvador Bouquets.

In a video revealed by Telemundo it is seen how, while Ramos’ mother walks down the street, two women throw sentences against her son.

“You have no right to judge my son,” responds Adriana Martínez, affected, while calling the US emergency line, 911. “God forgive them,” she adds.

The journalist questions the parents of the children who died at the school about whether they believe that she was responsible for what happened.

“Yes, very much,” the woman replies.

In turn, another of the affected mothers asserts that she “is not innocent” of Ramos’ actions, since “she knew about the weapons” that her son had..

The 18-year-old Salvador Ramos perpetrated one of the deadliest massacres of its kind in 20 years. Photo: AFP photo / Social networks. Allison Dinner AFP.

Faced with the cries against him, which increased in level, Martínez affirms: “I know that my son was a coward. Do you think I don’t know? I know.”

After the altercation, the police arrived and took the woman away in a car, away from the relatives of the victims.

