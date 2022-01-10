Uvariopsis dicaprio, the new species of tree dedicated to Leonardo DiCaprio

Uvariopsis dicaprio is the name of the new tree species dedicated to Leonardo DiCaprio. The plant was discovered in the Ebo forest in Cameroon, which risked deforestation in February 2020.

A new species of tree has been dedicated to the actor Leonardo Dicaprio. This is theUvariopsis dicaprio, a tree evergreen about four meters high. It is characterized by large yellow-green flowers growing on the trunk.

But why do botanists of Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew have decided to dedicate this new species toactor Hollywood?

The dedication comes as a thank you for the contribution that DiCaprio has given to save the Ebo forest in Cameroon.

In February 2020in fact, the government announced its intention to start exploiting the area for the cut some trees. Leonardo DiCaprio, together withRe: wild organization, took sides on social media, joining the protests environmentalists and scientists.

The strong media pressure which consequently led, therefore, to the suspension of the plan of deforestation.

Having escaped the threat, botanists have therefore decided to dedicate to the actor the new species of tree discovered in the Ebo forest, also saved thanks to his intervention.

Doctor Martin Cheek he has declared: “We greatly appreciated the support Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way, giving him the name of a unique species in this forest. If the granting of deforestation had gone on, we probably would have lost this species because oftimber extraction, of the cut and the fire of agriculture. “

The tree “Uvariopsis dicaprio” is the first plant officially named by Kew researchers in 2022. Unfortunately it is a species already classified among the trees “In danger of extinction”. This plant, in fact, does not live in a protected area and is vulnerable to threats such as Drought and the deforestation.

