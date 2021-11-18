UWCL, Wolfsburg-Juve Women 0-2 LIVE VIDEO: STASKOVA CLOSES !!

LIVE

Wolfsburg-Juventus Women: 0-1

Markers: (aut. Hendrich 53 ‘)

Wolfsburg (4-3-3): Schult; Janssen, Doorsoun-Khajeh (Svava 78 ‘), Wedemeyer, Hendrich; Oberdorf, Roord, Lattwein; Knaak (Bremer 58 ‘), Wassmuth, Huth. Available. Kassen, Weiss, Wilms, Blasse, Starke, Smits, Blomqvist, van de Sanden, Cordes. Annex. Stroot

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Boattin, Gama, Salvai, Lenzini (Hyyrynen 84 ‘); Cernoia (Caruso 22 ‘), Pedersen, Rosucci; Hurtig (Bonfantini 84 ‘), Girelli (Staskova 70’), Bonansea. Available. April, Soggiu, Nilden, Lundorf, Zamanian, Beccari, Pfattner. Annex Montemurro

Admonitions: Oberdorf (W), Gama (J)

Referee: Marta Huerta De Aza (ESP)

90 ‘- Bonansea’s personal action serving in the middle Staskova, the Czech is freezing and scores 2 to 0

53 ‘- GOOOOL JUVE! Ball in the middle of Girelli, Hurtig tries to advance and confuses Hendrich who slips into his goal

49 & # 39; – JUVE OPPORTUNITY, Caruso pits for Bonansea who puts in the middle, in Girelli in split he fails the winning paw for centimeters

46 ‘- The second half begins

INTERVAL

31 ‘- TRIPLE OPPORTUNITY JUVE, Bonansea sows panic in the German area, his shot is blocked, on the rejected Rosucci arrives, his shot also blocked, Bonansea falls again but his conclusion is out of measure

21 ‘- Bad injury for Cernoia, tackle and leg that remains under, turning unnaturally

8 ‘- Juve suffers, closed in their trocar, while Wolfsburg is persistently looking for the way to goal

1 ‘- Off to the match