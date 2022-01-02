Uzbek, 17, wrote the myth- Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

The new champion in the rapid the Uzbek Abdusattorov while the French Vachier won in the blitz. Carlsen, a five-time world champion in traditional play, was defeated twice, showing the first cracks in an extraordinary career

really true: the disappointment always lurking, even in the case of a super champion. It happens for example to

Magnus Carlsen, who in three weeks went from reconfirming world chess champion for the fifth time in a row to the double whammy of losing in sequence the two other crowns he held, that of the Quick Play (Rapidplay or Rapid, simply) and that of the Blitz Game ( called Blitz in international jargon).

Warsaw from 26 to 30 December 2021 hosted first the Rapid event and then the Blitz one. Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Just 17 years old, he won the title in the first category, while in the second – whose last day was conditioned by delays and setbacks due to the positivity of some players – he French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave graduated.

Carlsen from fifth crown to double defeat In both cases Carlsen was the great defeat: if in the Rapid event he was still on par with three others, unless he could play the play-off for the title, in the flash games he was completely unrecognizable, collecting six defeats. Let’s briefly summarize the basic rule of the two events, remembering that when you play against the shortened time you need to have an even greater processing capacity than in the traditional game, avoiding errors even more. Quick Play is a variant of the traditional challenge in which players have more than 10 minutes and less than 60 minutes to complete the game. In the Blitz, on the other hand, the competitors have a time less than or equal to 10 minutes to finish.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov, rising star, became the youngest chess player in history to become world champion of rapid play: in the play-off he defeated – draw with black and victory with white – the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, the opponent who between the end of November and December 10 had fought in vain for Carlson for the most important scepter. The Uzbek, born in 2004, amazed colleagues and professionals. In the 13 rounds of the game he has placed, in addition to Carlsen, the Italian-American Fabiano Caruana, the Armenian Levon Aronian and one of the home idols, the Polish Radoslaw Wojtaszek. He scored 9.5 points out of 13 (7 wins, 5 draws and only 1 defeat against the strong Ukrainian Korobov) and was the first of four who found a tie. The other three were Nepomniachtchi, Carlsen and Caruana. According to the rules, only the first two went to tie-breaks. The match was played on the blitz length (3 minutes, plus 2 seconds increase per move). After the parity of the first challenge, Abdusattorov – a nerdy look and appeared on the great chess limelight already at the age of 9 – got the finish of the second one right and gave no chance to Nepomniachtchi, who thus knew the second defeat in a final in less than a month after the one in the World Cup with Carlsen. Russia, on the other hand, has rebuilt itself at the female level: Alexandra Kosteniuk, 37 years old, in eleven rounds he never lost, closing with seven wins and four draws.

The World Blitz also went into extra time, with an unfailing outline of controversy and ironies (among women, on the other hand, the clear success of the Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva, who has not yet become a Grand Master). Maxime Vachier took the crown by overcoming his home idol, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, in the third match, with an imperious final of towers. For the 31-year-old transalpine a reward six years after the defeat in the final of the championship played in Berlin, but in his favor the own goals of the Russian Daniil Dubov and the Armenian Levon Aronian, arrived in order a whisker from success.

But first of all it helped Carlsen’s consideration, inaccurate and definitely tired. When he lost to Dutchman Anish Giri, his fate was fulfilled and his second of three crowns was also taken away. Of course, the main one remains, indeed certainly the one that interests most because discussions on the real value of short challenges are always hot. It is clear that the greater quality of a chess player emerges in the structure of a traditional World Cup, but this double knockout could mean that the Norwegian, now 31, is a no longer perfect war machine. And perhaps because of these defeats, the possibility that he does not defend the title won in Dubai will strengthen. Immediately after the victory in the United Arab Emirates, Carlsen had in fact issued a cryptic statement: For those who expect me to play the next world match, the possibility that they will be disappointed is very high.

It would be motivated – so it seems – only by the challenge to another new star on the chessboard, the French of Iranian origins Alireza Firouzja: If he’s not the opponent, unlikely I’ll be there. For the record, only two reigning champions failed to defend their crown:

Bobby Fisher vs. Anatoly Karpov (the American, who went down in history for the match of the century against Boris Spassky, did not show up after having repeatedly claimed that the tournament was held) and Alexander Alekhine, who after the end of the Second World War died in Portugal in unclear circumstances before the championship took place (the Fide put the title up for grabs in a tournament won by the Soviet Mikhail Botvinnik). Carlsen’s forfeit, if there ever is, will thus be more like Fisher’s famous and capricious renunciation.