“V for Vendetta” Saturday 20 November 2021

V for Vendetta (V for Vendetta) is a 2005 film directed by James McTeigue with Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman. The film is based on the graphic novel V for Vendetta, written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd, produced and adapted for the big screen by Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

The story is set in a dystopian United Kingdom, which has become a totalitarian and militarized society, governed by a repressive regime similar to that of the novel. 1984 by George Orwell, led by High Chancellor Adam Sutler. It is opposed by a mysterious individual, V, a revolutionary with his face always covered by a Guy Fawkes mask.

The release of the film, originally scheduled for November 4, 2005, was postponed for production reasons to March 17, 2006. The creator of the graphic novel Alan Moore, as in the case of other film transpositions of his works (The true story of Jack the Ripper, The legend of the extraordinary men, Constantine And Watchmen), he totally dissociated himself from the production, considering himself very disappointed with the final result of the film. The designer of V for Vendetta, David Lloyd, said he was satisfied with the film.

V for Vendetta it is seen by many political groups as an allegory of government oppression; libertarians and anarchists have often used it to promote their own political views. The mask was also used in right-wing parades and Arab springs. David Lloyd in this regard stated that: «The Guy Fawkes mask has now become a collective brand and a convenient expression to use in protests against tyranny – and I am happy that people use it, it looks quite unique that an icon. of popular culture is used in this way. ‘

“Words will never lose their power, because they are the means to meaning and, for those who want to hear the statement of truth, the truth is that there is something terribly rotten in this country.” (V during the televised speech)

Between 2005 and 2015 the United Kingdom and much of the rest of the world went through a phase of war and an unstable socio-political period, with civil protests that often resulted in urban warfare. In 2015 a nationalist party, the Norse Fire, he managed to obtain a broad consensus, using fear as a catalyst, organizing biological attacks (attributed to self-styled “terrorists”), winning the political elections with success; Adam Sutler got himself nominated High Chancellor, establishing a dictatorial and totalitarian regime, which persecutes political opponents and minorities (Muslims, Jews, blacks, homosexuals, etc.).

Other important members of the party are Peter Creedy, head of the secret police, who however aspires to become the new dictator; Lewis Prothero, influential anchorman nicknamed “the Voice of London”; Dascombe, chief editor of the most important television station in the country, and finally Eric Finch, chief inspector of the London police, who, although a member of Norse Fire for twenty-seven years, he has not fully shared its methods. In 2019, Great Britain is therefore permanently governed by a repressive regime that keeps public opinion and the lives of individuals in check thanks to absolute control over the mass media and a ruthless secret police. The end result is civil peace in exchange for the loss of individual freedoms. The company decides to accept this compromise.

Shortly after, however, the system is disturbed by the actions of a mysterious man of anarchist ideology, who only presents himself with the name of V.. He hides behind the smiling mask of Guy Fawkes, a Catholic conspirator who in 1605 tried to blow up the English parliament with a thwarted attempt at the last (powder conspiracy).

V gradually reveals himself as a man-guinea pig who miraculously survived terrifying biological experiments conducted in the concentration camps before the civil war (which gave him uncommon strength and agility), but his body was horribly burned following a fire. apparently organized by him to escape. Such experiments, as V himself will reveal, had served the then Sub-adviser Sutler to develop biological weapons (and their antidotes) in order to foment terror and make money on it.

Along his way V runs into the young and attractive Evey Hammond, an orphan girl who hides her deep hatred towards the current government to survive (her parents were dissidents and were murdered, while her brother died in a biological attack) . V’s first meeting with Evey takes place on the evening of November 4, 2019, when V saves her from an attempted rape by three members of the Punishers, the government’s secret police. On this occasion V kills the Punishers and invites Evey to attend a “concert”. A few minutes later, at the sound of the bells that indicate the passage from 4 to 5 November (in memory of the Fawkes powder conspiracy), V activates the demolition charges he had placed in the Old Bailey and spreads, through loudspeakers in the streets, the ‘Overture 1812 by Pëtr Il’ič Tchaikovsky.

On the same 5th November, V attacks the main government television broadcaster BTN (British Television Network). Evey, who works here, is unwillingly involved by V in the confrontation with the police and is injured. V then takes her to her refuge, the Gallery of Shadows (Shadow Gallery), to avoid arrest. Thus begins the complex relationship between the girl and her savior, who does not hesitate to mercilessly kill his enemies to achieve his goals.

Meanwhile, the government instructs Chief Inspector Eric Finch to track down the dangerous terrorist and bring him to justice, even following a mysterious chain of murders claimed by V. However, little by little, the policeman realizes that various things do not add up and, directed in spite of himself by the clues left by V, he comes close to guessing the disturbing truth about the seizure of power by the Norse Fire. Once Sutler realizes how close Finch is to the truth, he lifts Finch from the case.

Simultaneously with Finch’s investigation, V continues his personal vendetta against those who, years earlier, had locked up and tortured him in the Larkhill Concentration Camp. His first victim is Lewis Prothero, the “Voice of London”, an army officer at the time of Larkhill (and commander of the guard of the camp himself) who slaughtered innocents, who was killed by V in his house. His death will later be justified by the media as a heart attack. His second victim is the pedophile bishop James Lilliman, a priest at the time of Larkhill, whom he arrives at using Evey, making her pass for a fourteen-year-old, to enter the room where he receives the minors and kills him. V’s third victim is coroner Delia Surridge, a doctor at Larkhill’s time. She is the only person of the three to whom V grants a painless death by poison because she regretted what she did at Larkhill camp. Whenever he kills an enemy of his, V leaves a red rose Scarlet Carson on the site.

Meanwhile, Evey manages to escape from V’s control and takes refuge in the home of his friend Gordon Deitrich, host of a popular TV show. He agrees to host the girl in his home and shows her a secret room which contains a large number of objects prohibited by the party, such as the Koran and a satirical portrait of Adam Sutler with the body of Queen Elizabeth II. Gordon, who is also an “outlaw” being homosexual, is however arrested and cruelly beaten a few days later by the Punishers, led by Creedy, for having broadcast an episode of his show in which he satirically mocking Chancellor Adam Sutler. Evey too is apparently captured by the Punisher and locked up in a cell. The woman will be kept segregated inside the small room for many days, tortured, forced into deprivation and in poor hygienic conditions to force her to reveal the identity and location of terrorist V (as she is now seen as his accomplice). His only comfort is a letter written on toilet paper and left in a hole in the wall by Valerie Page, a jailed lesbian woman who appears to have occupied the adjacent cell.

Following yet another refusal of the girl to reveal anything, even under the threat of imminent death, Evey replies that he would have preferred to die rather than give information about V and immediately afterwards her tormentor declares that she is free and can leave. Amazed, Evey enters a corridor that takes her back to the Gallery of Shadows, where he discovers that his torturer was none other than V himself, who wanted to make her a person stronger temperamentally and make her pass the fear of death because she realizes that, unfortunately, it is the only way to have a hope of overthrowing the ruthless Sutler’s regime. On this occasion V confesses to the woman his past in Larkhill and explains to her that everything she went through in those last days he also went through then, also reveals to her that the letter she had found was given to him by the real Valerie , her cell neighbor at the time of Larkhill and sadly informs her of the death of Gordon, killed by Creedy’s men following the mockery of the High Chancellor during the telecast.

Finally 5 November 2020 arrives; a year after his first and sensational demonstration action, V is ready for his final act: the destruction of Parliament, the supreme symbol of the rotten one who has settled in the country, by launching a train loaded with explosives under the building. Evey tries to convince him to launch the train immediately and then run away with her. V however, despite the strong feelings he feels for the girl, does not accept. He realizes that it is better to blackmail the cruel Creedy, leading him to betray Sutler, before the attack with the train. The plan is successful and V manages to have Sutler killed by Creedy, and later to kill Creedy himself and his men, however he is seriously injured during the clash with the latter.

At this point V declares his love to Evey and dies in her arms, victorious and with the hope of never being forgotten and the girl, after having bid farewell to her mentor, drives the train filled with explosives headed for the Parliament, with V’s corpse positioned inside it as in a tomb. Inspector Eric Finch arrives on the spot before Evey pulls the lever but does not hinder her, realizing the importance of the gesture he is about to make. That night all of London is mobilized and wears the Guy Fawkes mask that V himself had sent days before to every citizen.

The army, in the absence of orders, remains passive and the people peacefully take control of the area, and while the Parliament explodes among the fireworks, the citizens, who had symbolically renounced their identity by wearing the masks of V, regain their individuality taking off (among the masked crowd there are not only citizens, but also members of the team of the now fallen government and, symbolically, the victims of the violence of those years: Valerie and Ruth, Gordon, the girl with glasses). Finally, Evey, when asked by Finch about V’s identity, replies “It was Edmond Dantès. And it was my father and my mother, my brother, a friend of mine, it was her, it was me, it was all of us “. From that moment on, V will be remembered forever as the hero who restored physical and spiritual freedom to the English people, along with their identity and individuality.

