V for Vendetta – the time Natalie Portman had to have her hair shaved: “it was exciting to give up vanity”

V for Vendetta, directed by James McTeigue, is a 2006 film with the cast Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Stephen Rea And John Hurt along with many others. Based on a graphic novel, the film is set in a dystopian world, a United Kingdom that has become a totalitarian and repressive regime opposed by a character, mysterious and fascinating at the same time, called V, who will have a complex relationship, of love and I hate with the young Evey, played precisely by Natalie Portman. During a scene of V for Vendetta in which Evey is locked up in a cell where she is repeatedly tortured, considered an accomplice of the revolutionary V, her hair is shaved to zero. A choice that was difficult for Portman, but which, she said, she was also happy to make.

V for Vendetta and that unforgettable haircut

Loading... Advertisements

“I was very focused on the character who is going through a traumatic moment: the haircut is a violence that is committed against herPortman said. “We only had one take, once the hair was cut the scene could not be repeated. We have tried it many times thanks to some members of the crew who have volunteered to have their hair shaved. We also tried with all the various cameras on to study the whole sequence well. For me personally it was a choice that I was happy to make“. Natalie Portman has always advocated and believed that the hair cut in V for Vendetta also had a symbolic value and it is something that she brought with her even after the film. “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to throw vanity away for some time and walk around with no hair. At that moment, however, in the role of Evey that experience is traumatic for her, it is not her choice. It was certainly a radical change for me too, but overall I was happy to do it. The most stressful thing in V for Vendetta was actually having only one chance: we are usually used to repeating a scene, repeating it if we are not convinced. In that case, no, so what I tried to do was concentrate and do my best for my only chance “, concluded the actress.

Read also Have you seen Rihanna’s houses? From Barbados to London, here are all the homes of the queen of pop