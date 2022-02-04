V-shaped rebound, the markets resume their run. Sounds too easy?

The rebound of the markets that everyone was waiting for is coming, global indices have hit the “bottom” and are ready to start again.

Too easy?

In this historical moment, in which volatility reigns supreme and takes us on a “roller coaster”, monetary policies are changing “attitude” (monetary tightening) after more than a year with global debt (public and private sector) it is increasing more and more (for example, Us Total Credit Market Debt is 370% of Gross Domestic Product). This is because the system has encouraged the creation of credit (printing money) which is the “engine” of economic growth.

In fact, in recent times, rather than looking at the profits expected from the various “big names”, investors have also focused on “guidance” precisely because of their “sensitivity” to rate hikes. As a result, those capable of generating growth to offset the impact of interest rates should fare better (see Google and Amazon (NASDAQ :)).

The post-Covid growth (March 2020) has been much faster than we could expect, it is true, creating imbalances also thanks to the “hole in the hands” of the Central Banks.

Us Department of the treasury

The S & P500 had its worst start to the year in the past 90 years, the Russell had its worst January in history, recorded a drop of 15% double what it did in March 2020 and yesterday there were further “strong” declines. . If you look only at this it is “easy” to fall into suggestion. These days we’ve also had the biggest rise in three days since 2020.

A decline could not be decreed finished or not after a short time despite having opened up this week. The truth is that no one can know, the only certainty is uncertainty, which is why it is essential to have a strategy and read the data that the market shows us.

After the words of the respective representatives of the Central Banks, investors focused more on “value” such as financial stocks, on more profitable companies preferred to others, and on emerging markets (Asia with the best monetary environment and inflation lower could be the place to invest). The risk of a “flat” curve for 5- and 30-year bonds (euro zone) is that cyclicals underperform defensive ones and the ECB intervenes even earlier on rates, meanwhile the differential between 10 and 2-year government bonds (USA )

keep going down.

In the case of the XLK technology sector and the XLC (major growth weight) communications sector, investors sold and closed many long deals given the prospects of persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

Let’s take Meta for example, which lost more than 16% in January (to then recover in part) and missing (Wednesday) the estimates on profits and above all those on the growth of the first quarter, expected at 29 billion against that at 30.15. billions of analysts, had a further sharp decline, taking Snapchat and Twitter with it. QuantumScape, a company that researches lithium batteries for electric cars, has also lost about 40% of its value. While Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 (Google) recorded -15% in January but subsequently “recovered”, in the last three months of 2021 it had revenues of 73.3 billion dollars to almost double the profits of 2020.

Opening a small parenthesis we can see how in this period he “behaved” in the same way, confirming in part the correlation with the Nasdaq and with Growth, “uncertainty” has tested even the strongest of “heart” but it is evident that it is mirroring the “traditional” markets due to institutional investors.

Looking at the graph we can see how the correlation is going to be “blessed”.

In fact, the cryptocurrency has not had (in recent days) the same upward trend as the index but has continued to lateralize. This is because investors are currently “waiting” for news that gives confidence to the sector.

Returning to us, we can see from the graph below how the utilities, basic necessities and financial sectors (focused on the present) are those that have had the least decreases in this beginning of the year, because (as previously mentioned) they are composed of defensive and value stocks, and suffer less from volatility.

It must be said that this trend has partially reversed, many traders see this “volatility” as the new normal, from now on, in technology stocks. Furthermore, the attitude reported in the CFTC shows that the category of “large speculators” have taken advantage of the falls to accumulate bullish positions and that the short positions have decreased, resulting in a strong swing movement.

While the relationship between High Beta and Low Betas once again shows the “strength” of defensive and value companies.

Who is right we will soon find out. But this shows that psychology and knowing how to govern one’s emotions (cognitive bias) make a “real” trader.

There is certainly a disorientation between expectations and reality, and the question that now everyone is asking is whether the market has reached its minimum and will rise again.

In all three benchmarks it is interesting to note how the “Point Of Control” level (red line) which represents the price zone in which more volumes are traded, is the hottest area of ​​the last period and the one to be monitored in the next days. It can therefore be said that the price could go up if all the indices were able to close with a weekly candle above the same “PoC” taking into account the volatility of each index, because the market will tend to go down if this last will be very high.

The game will be played on the “perception”, as mentioned in my analysis “Bear Market or not, do not be afraid and follow your strategy”, and on the management of expectations (and on the timing of buying too soon or too late) regarding monetary policy which remains the undisputed “protagonist” (probable backtracking or changes of course?). in fact, specifically the Fed (which has never confirmed this position because it does not have this function) more than the ECB, has given the impression (as on other occasions in the past, in the 90s and in the 2000s) to do everything in order not to cause a drop in the markets beyond the “threshold”, thus triggering an “addiction”.

Finally, these days can only remind us of Murphy’s law, a statistical-mathematical act, which can be summarized by saying that “if something can go wrong, it will do it at the worst possible moment”. While it was “unlikely” for many that there would be sharp falls, under the “law of large numbers”, this is happening. The more we believe we have everything “under control” and we feel “safe”, we trust in what we think the more we can be “unprepared” for negative events that were not well weighed.

We await updates.

In the meantime, what is your vision, how will the market move in the coming weeks?

