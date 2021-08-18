Vacation. There are already those who sell them in bitcoin. Hotels, cruises, flights: here is the guide

In the center of Madrid or between the canals of Amsterdam. On the white beaches of Phuket, in the middle of the Mongolian steppe, or on the green slopes of the Himalayas.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts have numerous locations around the world, offer stays in elegant structures, with locations well integrated with the surrounding environment and five-star comfort. Suites with private pools in a tropical paradise, sea view villas with breathtaking views, avant-garde design rooms in a great capital. As in all luxury hotels, in short. But the home chain in Hong Kong offers its customers an added advantage: in hotels and resorts, the holiday can be paid for with cryptocurrency.

The novelty, just launched by the Asian hotel group, gives guests the opportunity to pay for their stay in one of the many outposts in Europe or Asia by paying with Bitcoin, Ethereum and 40 other virtual currencies. The Pavillion group is the first hotel chain to accept cryptocurrency payments: a service born thanks to the collaboration with the English CoinDirect, one of the main global cryptographic payment gateways, able to provide easy, convenient and secure support for making virtual currency transactions, from anywhere in the world.

“This will allow our guests to have a more free and personalized experience,” said Gordon Oldham, founder and owner of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts. With cryptocurrency, guests can book experiences in vacation spots, from local cuisine to excursions: in addition, they can also purchase properties for sale at the Phuket and Niseko residences.

Ranging from Bali to Palawan or Krabi, among the various structures where you can pay with virtual currency, there are also three Italian hotels in the center of Rome: The First Arte, a boutique hotel two minutes walk from Piazza del Popolo, The First Dolce, right on via del Corso, and the new The First Aqua, soon to open.

Not just a hotel though. Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies are much more used than one might think. The virtual race in the tourism sector has already begun a while ago, and there are several companies, agencies and tour operators that accept payments in Bitcoin & co in exchange for their services.

Like the Australian company WebJet Exclusive, which offers flights and cruises that can be purchased in cryptocurrency. Or the British agency Berkeley Travel, which specializes in luxury travel. But also AirBaltic, the Lithuanian national airline, which has been accepting Bitcoin payments from its customers for some time and is expanding its menu for payments in similar currencies. As well as the airline Surf Air, which sells tickets to the sound of Ethereum and other virtual currencies.

Not to mention space travel. The Scrooge Scrooge, ready to book a place among the stars, will be able to pay in cryptocurrency. On Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, always at the forefront, allows you to pay for interstellar flights even with Bitcoins. Virtual or real, they are always numbers with many zeros.