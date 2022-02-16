Vaccinated and cured of Covid, should the booster be done? How long does the Green pass last (and how to make it unlimited)

While the pandemic recedes and Omicron is less scary, hundreds of thousands of Italians are recovering from the Covid and they are becoming negative after the peak reached in recent weeks. Many of these had not yet taken the third dose, especially those in the younger age groups. Questions about one’s own are therefore inevitable viral loadon the need to do or not the booster and on the duration of the Green pass for those who are healed.

The Basic green pass is the green certification that is obtained after having undergone a swab. The rapid test entitles you to a 48-hour pass, the molecular one to a 72-hour pass. The Reinforced green pass it is instead that obtained after vaccination or recovery. For the first dose the certification will be generated within 48 hours after administration, but will be valid starting from the 15th day from the first dose and up to the next dose; for the completion dose of the primary vaccination course and vaccination after recovery from the infection, the certification will be generated within 48 hours and will be valid for 6 months (180 days) from the date of vaccination; for the booster dose the certification will be generated within 48 hours and has unlimited efficacy.

I tested positive for Covid after having already done two doses of the vaccine: do I have to do the third? Am I entitled to the Unlimited Green Pass?

With recovery after two doses of the vaccine, you are entitled to the unlimited Green pass, but for the Ministry of Health the booster is still recommended 120 days after infection for the purpose of better protection against the virus.

Infected after the first dose: what to do?

If the infection occurred within 14 days after the first dose, the booster injection is scheduled 120 days after the second dose of vaccine. If the infection occurred after 14 days from the first dose, the second dose is valid as a booster if carried out 120 days after the infection.

How to get the Unlimited Green Pass?

The Green pass will no longer expire, unlike what happened before (it was valid for 6 months). But not for everyone: as mentioned, for those who are not vaccinated and obtain the Green pass only with the swab, the document is only valid for 48 hours if the test is rapid, 72 hours if it is molecular.

Those who have completed the primary vaccination course (two doses) and have also performed the booster dose will be entitled to the Grenn pass; who has two doses of the vaccine and only subsequently had Covid.

I am cured of Covid, am I entitled to an unlimited pass?

Being cured of Covid does not always give the right to an unlimited Green pass, but only in some cases: those who have two doses of the vaccine and then have had Covid, will have the unlimited Pass. Those who contracted Covid and only then received one or two doses will have a certificate valid for six months (the booster dose will be needed to get the unlimited one). Those who have recovered from Covid and are not vaccinated will have a Pass valid for six months.