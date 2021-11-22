“Vaccinated, cured or dead”: the prediction that scares Germany

The words of Jens Spahn, Federal Health Minister of Germany, who in making a prediction of the German health situation in the coming months has even gone so far as to hypothesize that at the end of the winter citizens will be vaccinated, cured or dead.

It will expire on November 25 in Germany state of emergency, yet the tone of the government has not subsided at all, quite the contrary. The surge in the number of subjects found positive to Sars-Cov-2 has led the country to study more drastic measures against the population. There is talk of about 50 million doses (Moderna and BioNtech-Pfizer) that will be available to those who intend to undergo serum inoculation, even for third doses. Tens of millions of doses, which should have been sent to the poorest countries, were withheld for the occasion in Germany.

Vaccinated, cured or dead

According to the reported numbers, today Germany recorded 30,643 cases, with 62 deaths. After renewing the invitation to receive the serum for “ duty of solidarity “Health Minister Jens Spahn has raised the bar of tension, stating that by the end of winter” as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead “. According to Spahn, in fact, those who are not yet vaccinated will become infected in the coming months due to the Delta variant:” It always comes to immunity. The question is whether to achieve it via vaccination or via infection. We expressly recommend the vaccination “.

For Merkel, the measures are insufficient

Currently in Germany the 2G rule applies, i.e. the issue of the certificate only for vaccinated (geimpft) or healed (genesen). According to Angela Merkel, however, the measures adopted so far are not sufficient to resolve what is defined as a situation “ highly dramatic to“. The current German Chancellor, according to what was reported by the Nova agency, then explained that” although it doesn’t help stop the spread of infections now “, vaccination remains the first choice.