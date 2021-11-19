Vaccinated from 18 to 24 years: young people from Bergamo above the national average

While the country is discussing possible restrictions for the unvaccinated to contain the fourth wave, a lesson comes from the young people of Bergamo. 87.6% of young people between 18 and 24 years of age residing in the city and province have already received both doses of the vaccine, and to add up there is also 1.6% of young people waiting to have the booster. Definitely high percentages, even higher than the national average: in the country the share of immunized children stands at just under 80%, as recently reported by the newspaper Il Foglio. It means that, according to the data released by the Epidemiological Service of Ats Bergamo, only 10.8% of Bergamo people between 18 and 24 years old have not yet received even a dose, compared to 14% of the 25-29 age group. In absolute terms: 82,585 those entitled to this target, 1,401 children awaiting recall, 71,914 those with a complete cycle and 9,270 still without any administration. It is not a category like the others, that of 18-24: it is in fact the very first segment of the population to decide independently to receive the vaccine against Covid-19.