vaccinated, he was waiting for the third dose. “My most difficult match” – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The 58-year-old former boxer, Olympic featherweight champion in Los Angeles in 1984, and brother of Loris, also a boxer and world champion, wrote on his Facebook profile: “I’m used to so many battles won, I won’t back down “

Former boxing champion Maurizio Stecca is hospitalized at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso for Covid: he had already received two doses of the vaccine and was preparing to take the third. Stecca, 58, Olympic featherweight champion in Los Angeles in 1984, who has long lived in Casale sul Sile (Treviso), wrote on his Facebook profile: «I started the most difficult match of my life against an opponent called Covid. I don’t know how many takes it will take, certainly a lot. I, used to so many battles always won, I will certainly never retreat in front of this accursed adversary ». Together with these words a selfie with an oxygen mask on the face.

Maurizio Stecca, born on 9 March 1963 in Santarcangelo di Romagna e brother of Loris Stecca, supergallo Wba world champion, he was also WBO world featherweight champion from 28 January 1989 to 11 November 1989 and from 26 January 1991 to 16 May 1992. He retired from competitive activity in 1995, as an Italian super feather champion, Stecca decides to his experience at the service of young boxers, teaching the boys in the gym of Libertas Rimini boxing and then becoming a teacher. In 1996 he was a sports commentator on Rai for a year and from 1990 to 1997 he became a permanent member of a football team of former athletes who played friendlies to raise funds for charity. It was then that he was diagnosed with a rare blood disease: PNH (paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria), an acquired pathology with which Maurizio still lives today.