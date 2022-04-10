Vaccination against COVID-19 increases in the USA due to new variant

After months of gradual declines, vaccination rates are rising again in USA, according to an analysis of NBCnews based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the health agency, average daily doses increased each of the previous nine days through last Thursday, the longest sustained increase in vaccination since November of last year. Since March 30, vaccinations have increased from an average of about 200,000 injections per day to more than 450,000.

Older adults, the cause of the increase in vaccination

According to the analysis of NBCnews, adults age 65 and older appear to be driving the increase in COVID-19 vaccination. This is due to the recent approval of a second booster dose of the vaccine.

Last week, the CDC authorized a second booster for people age 50 and older. Older adults can get another dose as long as they got their first booster shot more than four months ago. Another analysis of NBCnews showed that less than half of eligible people have received their first boosters. On the other hand, the CDC has not yet published specific data on the second boosters.

This is not the first time that booster doses have led to an increase in the vaccination rate. Rates rose last fall when boosters were first rolled out for eligible adultsalong with vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Vaccination plan in the United States

According to the most recent CDC report as of April 8, more than 256 million people have at least one dose of the vaccine, which is equivalent to 77.1% of the population. On the other hand, 218.2 million are fully vaccinatedthat is, they have received their initial two doses or one in the case of Johnson & Johnson.

Regarding the booster doses, 98.5 million people have received a third dosewhich represents 45.2% of the population.