Vaccination against COVID-19: who has never been vaccinated and who is the most protected in Argentina

After two years of pandemic and more than one with availability of vaccines to face the coronavirusArgentina It is positioned in the world as one of the countries that has vaccinated the most against COVID-19, the often deadly disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, the country has already applied 97,831,967 vaccines, where 40,685,495 people are counted with one dose and 37,154,035 with two. In addition, there are 16,965,019 people with a booster dose and 3,027,418 with an additional dose, at a time when the fourth doses are also being applied for specific health reasons or to those who must travel and have two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that is not authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and various countries in the world.

But, How many Argentines have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus and at the other extreme, how many are the people best protected with three doses (two of the full schedule and a third booster)?

Martin Barrionuevo, accountant and provincial senator for Corrientes, who has become an expert in implementing graphs with official information issued by the National Ministry of Health, prepared a table on the demographics of the vaccinated and unvaccinated in the country. In it, you can see how many people in Argentina are without vaccines, who have only one dose, two and even three. All according to the age range from 3 years to the most adults.

According to Barrionuevo, in the country there are 1,311,679 children between the ages of 3 and 11 who have not been vaccinated, which represents the population most exposed to the coronavirus. They are followed by 648,087 over 60 years of age without vaccination, 540,213 from 30 to 39 years of age, 337,384 from 12 to 17 years of age, 235,548 from 18 to 29 years of age, 121,220 from 40 to 49 years of age and 48,370 from 50 to 59 years of age. In total there are 3,242,501 people who have never received the COVID-19 vaccine.

People with a single dose of vaccine against COVID total 3,853,336, of which 1,203,107 are in the age range of 3 to 11 years, 546,154 from 12 to 17, 1,021,002 from 18 to 29, 485,417 from 30 to 39 years, 271,200 from 40 to 49 years , 137,572 from 50 to 59 years old and 188,884 over 60 years old. Regarding those who have the complete scheme (two doses), 4,145,182 from 3 to 11 years old are counted2,406,125 from 12 to 17 years old, 4,396,165 from 18 to 29 years old, 2,931,800 from 30 to 39 years old, 2,028,715 from 40 to 49 years old, 956,331 from 50 to 59 years old and 732,548 over 60 years old.

And finally, The most protected people against the coronavirus in Argentina, in addition to the protection generated by the organism after contact with the virus, are those who received a third dose or booster dose. There are 16,032 children from 3 to 11 years old, 957,015 from 12 to 17 years old, 2,904,246 from 18 to 29 years old, 3,118,772 from 30 to 39 years old, 3,524,738 from 40 to 49 years old, 3,264,146 from 50 to 59 years old. years and 6,058,452 over 60 years of age. In total they number almost 20 million people.

The importance of the third dose or booster dose lies in the fact that the amount of virus-neutralizing antibodies provided by vaccines decreases over time. Around the world, large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaigns are helping to control the spread of the virus, but even in countries with high vaccination rates, one-off infections can occur. So, scientists believe it is due to a gradual loss of immunity over time. Examining the time since vaccination and the risk of infection could provide important clues about the need for and timing of a third or fourth injection.

The doctor Pablo Bonvehi (MN 62,648), head of infectology at CEMIC and member of the National Immunization Commission (CoNaIn) recalled the importance of the application of third and fourth doses. “It is important the application of a third dose, for the general population, as well as a fourth for the immunocompromised or those over 50 years of age who were immunized with inactivated or attenuated virus vaccines; as is the case with Sinopharm. In Argentina, booster doses were approved for people over 18 years of age, in November, at 6 months. Then in January it was shortened to 4 months. And at the end of February, a booster was promoted, also at 4 months, to adolescents”, affirmed Bonvehi.

He also explained that in boys between 12 and 17 years of age, a messenger RNA immunization (Pfizer or Moderna) is administered, while in adults these vaccines are both mRNA and non-replicative Viral Vector (Sputnik V, AstraZeneca or Cansino ). The application of the reinforcement has become a necessity to face Omicron. With its application in people over 18 years of age, those under 17 had to face the new waves of infections, positioning themselves as a sensitive populationaccording to Bonvehí.

“Faced with the Omicron variant, three doses are inexorably required, so discussing the need for a fourth when in Argentina a large percentage of the population has not yet received the third is complex,” he explained. a Infobaethe infectious disease doctor Eduardo López (MN 37586), while today the Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós announced that the CABA began to apply the fourth dose or second booster dose against COVID-19 to all those over 50 years of age, people with risk conditions and strategic personnel (health, education and security personnel). Shifts began to be assigned from yesterday, starting with those who received the first booster dose longer ago. The minimum interval set is 120 days. Meanwhile, the Province of Buenos Aires had begun to apply them last week.

While our country returns to counting low numbers of daily infections and fewer hospitalizations and deaths than those it counted in December and January in the midst of the third wave of coronavirus, the vaccination campaign does not stop, although it is in a natural deceleration because many are already vaccinated and must wait the recommended four months for a new application or directly, because there is also no real or evident danger due to the drop in cases and the perception of risk has dropped, according to the specialists.

