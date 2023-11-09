

Editorial / La Voz de Michoacán

Salvador Escalante. – The Michoacán Ministry of Health (SSM) vaccinated against Human papillomavirus (HPV) To 217 girls From 11 to 15 years old in hard-to-reach places in the municipalities of Salvador Escalante and Arrio.

The day was spent with staff and mobile units of the program travel healthis that 30 October to 6 November Secondary schools attended Los Manzanillos, San Jose Cuanjillo, Jujucato, El Tarascon and El EncantoTo protect minors and to inform parents that this vaccine is completely safe and prevents various types of cervical cancer.

Besides, doctors, nurses and staff Social services provided general medical consultation, weight and height measurements, as well as lectures on prevention. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)Mental health and healthy lifestyle.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against Human papillomavirus (HPV)On September 11, the Ministry of Health has managed to apply 25 thousand 350 doses In primary, secondary and health centres.

He organic It is administered in a single dose, and those interested must show a copy of their ID at the health center. Specific Population Registry Code (CURP) and National Health Card