Vaccination COVID-19 CDMX: which will be the venues for laggards to receive the booster dose

There will be two vaccination centers that will remain in the country’s capital (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Government of Mexico City (CDMX) announced that the vaccination strategy will continue on days March 2, 3 and 4 in the Sala de Armas -located in Ciudad Deportiva, in the Magdalena Mixhuca neighborhood- and in the Center for Higher Naval Studies (CENCIS) Navy -located in Calzada de la Virgen, Coapa neighborhood-.

According to what was notified by the health unit, in the Weapons Room reinforcement will be applied to anyone over 18 years of age; second dose for people vaccinated with Sputnik-V; as well as the first dose for people over 18 years of age with the same biological.

While in the CENCIS Marina the first and second dose will be applied in young people between 15 and 17 years old; first and second dose of 12- and 13-year-olds with comorbidities; second dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac; as well as first doses for people over 18 years of age with Sputnik-V.

Iztacalco and Coyoacán will be the municipalities where the modules for vaccination are established (Photo: CDMX)

Meanwhile, this Sunday, January 27, the head of the Government of CDMX, claudia sheinbaum Pardo, acknowledged that the country’s capital broke record again by inoculating 231 thousand people last Saturday. Likewise, he announced that there will be two modules that will remain for the people left behind.

He also acknowledged that still reinforcements for 15-year-olds are pending; however, he indicated that it will be sought that this week or the next the respective vaccination schedules can be complemented.

“It will be announced soon. There are going to be one or two macro centers left for the laggards, the Ministry of Health is going to announce it soon so that all those who have not been vaccinated will continue to be vaccinated. We will give the information as of when and we will see which is the best place for those who have not received their second dose and booster

This Sunday, February 27, 3,519 infections were added throughout the country (Photo: Twitter/@BaileCDMX)

Meanwhile, at the national level, the Ministry of Health indicated that at the end of this February 27 They registered 5 million 506 thousand 105 infectionsas well as 318 thousand 86 deaths since March 2020. That is, in the last 24 hours they added 3,519 infections and 72 deaths.

Likewise, in the vaccination process, it was reported that 317 thousand 561 doses were applieds of any of the biologicals against COVID-19. Since Mexico received the first batch of antigens, on December 23, 2020, a total of 181 million 637 thousand 603 vaccines have been supplied in the country.

According to the data reported by the SSa, there is a predominance of infection in women, with 51.9% and the general median age of the disease is 39 years. Also, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the group of 30 to 39 years, followed by the age groups of 18 to 29 years and 40 to 49.

Finally, it was revealed that Mexico has been vaccinated 85 million 179 thousand 352 people. Of this figure, 78 million 888 thousand 689 (93%) people have received the complete vaccination scheme, while 6 million 290 thousand 663 (7%) only have one dose of the biological. In addition, Mexico has received a total of 202 million 459 thousand 735 doses against COVID-19 from seven foreign laboratories.

