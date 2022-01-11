vaccination cycle just started, still without Green Pass

The Pole was only recently convinced to undergo the Covid-19 vaccine, but he still does not have the green certification, which is essential for training from 10 January

There Juventus will have to do without Wojciech Szczesny for the challenge of Super Cup against theInter due to the new anti Covid-19 protocols. In fact, from 10 January the reinforced green pass also for team sports, the Pole has recently started the vaccination cycle and the green certification has not yet arrived (it is valid from the 15th day following the administration of the first dose).

“Wednesday Tek will arrive at the last moment, since we have to follow a well-defined protocol – explained Allegri at the conference – All the players are vaccinated, but Tek was the last and until the day after tomorrow he does not have the green pass, so he will arrive at the stadium at the last moment (in the last two days he has not been able to stay in contact with his teammates, ed) and will go to the bench “.

The case of the Juventus goalkeeper is similar to what it concerns Samson and Soumaoro of Bologna, both absent in the match against Cagliari for the same reason (they have recently started the vaccination cycle and do not have a reinforced green pass).