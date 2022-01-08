“Vaccination freedom and strengthening of basic medicine”

In two hours 160 people sign up for the “Health and freedom” bill promoted by the non-profit organization “La città dei Ragazzi” of Mantua.

At the banquet in Viale della Vittoria, today Saturday, there was also Gian Marco Tischer from Conegliano, 54, a small entrepreneur and referent for the province of Treviso for the initiative: next to him a public official for the authentication of signatures.

“I learned about the initiative online – says Tischer – and I immediately got busy like many other people in Italy who are for the freedom of choice in terms of anti Covid vaccinations, against the discrimination of the Green pass and for a enhancement of basic medical care and assistance. We did not expect such a high turnout, so much so that we were left without forms and in the afternoon to about three hundred people from Cortina d’Ampezzo, Friuli, Padua and many other cities we explained that you can also sign in the secretariats and in the counters to the citizen of the Municipalities. For more precise information, you can consult the website of the initiative https://www.leggesaluteeliberta.it, from which the full proposal of the law can also be downloaded. We will be back in Viale delle Vittoria next Saturday and there will be even more people than today ”.

They define themselves as “No logo” citizens, in the sense that they cannot be labeled, and they are the sign of a certain disapproval of a vaccination policy that does not lack contradictions, as countercurrent thinkers such as Agamben and Cacciari have highlighted.

The bill contains, among others, the following indications: “Doubling of beds in intensive care; in the presence of fever and / or other flu symptoms, students and workers of any category are required to be absent respectively from school and from work and from any community activity.

The return will be allowed only with a medical certificate of healing without in any case the request for a nasopharyngeal or oro-pharyngeal swab; the Green pass (or any similar form of health passport), becomes a discretionary but not mandatory tool for private administration / catering activities, which can however freely request it and vice versa not request it; following the results of healings obtained through early home therapies in the area, the definitive overcoming of the logic of watchful waiting with Tachipirina is ordered.

In place of the protocol, general indications will be provided with immediate home care, always leaving doctors the discretion and responsibility for choosing the most suitable and personalized treatments for the patient and therefore free from pre-established protocols; basic medicine is implemented by lowering the maximum number of borrowers by 20% in order to encourage the entry of new doctors; the limited number of medical and nursing faculties is canceled for at least three academic years.

This should not lead to a different selection model within the normal course of university exams; it is compulsory to deliver to the patient at the time of vaccination the form for reporting any adverse effects with the due explanations and how to report them “.

(Photo: archive Qdpnews.it).

# Qdpnews.it