Vaccination marathon from 4th to 8th December to immunize 100,000 people from Trentino
On 4 December, a 5-day vaccination marathon starts in the administration centers distributed throughout the provincial territory, which will remain open from 6 in the morning until midnight. The goal is to immunize 100,000 people from Trentino with the first or third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, to secure the population and ensure the smooth running of the tourist season, avoiding any closures. This was announced at a press conference by the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti and the councilor for health Stefania Segnana, flanked by the acting director general of the provincial health services company Antonio Ferro, by the general manager of the Health Department of the Province Giancarlo Ruscitti and the director of the Hygiene and Public Health Operating Unit of the Apss Prevention Department Maria Grazia Zuccali. “This is an ambitious goal, but we are counting on the civic spirit already shown by the Trentino people in times of greatest difficulty” were the words of President Fugatti, who, addressing those who have been vaccinated for more than 150 days, invited everyone to book the ‘appointment through the online Cup starting from the evening of Monday 29 November.
Anti Covid vaccination campaign “Free from the virus, free to live” [
Archivio Ufficio Stampa PAT, CC BY SA 4.0]
Exactly one year ago, Trentino was experiencing a much heavier situation in terms of infections. Today in the province we have 138 infections and a total of 49 hospitalized (7 of which in resuscitation), while on November 26, 2020 there were 9 deaths, 297 molecular positive and 460 hospitalized (43 in resuscitation). “In light of the analysis of the contagion data of the last few days and the observation of the pandemic situation in other Italian and foreign territories – were the words of the President of the Province – we believe it is necessary to set up a path that focuses on vaccination as a tool to quickly contain the spread of the virus, alongside the anti-contagion behaviors that are now part of our daily life. According to the scientific part, the third dose of vaccine affected in 3-4 days. In this way we intend to secure the population as soon as possible and, at the same time, support the regular development of the tourist season, particularly important for a mountain area like ours, which supports itself financially “.
The commissioner Segnana highlighted how the vaccination marathon will be carried out thanks to the commitment of 500 health professionals, as well as with the fundamental contribution of volunteers, who will operate throughout the Trentino area. The promotion of mass vaccination from 4 December until the day of the Immaculate Conception was shared with the Orders of doctors and nurses: “Thanks go to all those who are giving their willingness to work in those days: only with one collective effort we will be able to live Christmas in peace ”said Segnana.
Achieving this goal will depend on how the people of Trentino respond to the initiative. “It will take a titanic organizational effort to concentrate in a short period of time the administrations that we would otherwise have carried out in three months” concluded Dr. Ferro.
(ab)
