Vaccination obligation and fines: Europe accelerates against Omicron. What happens in Italy

Rome, 1 December 2021 – As more and more countries choose the path ofvaccination obligation – in Austria, the first country to have decided it, will start on February 1st and could affect everyone over 14 – in America a federal judge it blocked in 10 states, the Biden government’s immunization requirement for healthcare workers, believing the agency that imposed it abused its authority.

Vaccination obligation, von der Leyen: “It’s time to discuss in the EU”

Meanwhile, the German Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz adds his voice to the chorus of supporters of a ‘generalized’ obligation of immunization, which is becoming increasingly noisy in Europe. AND Greece has just announced that road for the over 60s with fines for those who do not comply.

Austria

The obligation of the vaccine against Covid-19 which will trigger theFebruary 1, 2022 it could be of interest to all over 14. “We will not make it compulsory for primary school children but many experts would say starting from the age of 14,” said Minister for European and Constitutional Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler. In case of refusal, the fine it could be equal to 3,600 euros. A figure that, in the event of non-compliance, could even be doubled, reaching 7,200 euros.

Germany

In Germany put on the ropes by the new wave of the pandemic, Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz anticipates that Parliament will decide by the end of the year on the obligation to vaccinate and in the event of the green light the squeeze would come into force at “Early February or early March “.

Greece

In Greece, the obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19 comes into force for all citizens who have completed 60 years. Starting with the next one January 16, if they refuse they will have to pay one fine of 100 euros for each month they will not be vaccinated. This was established by the government of Athens. The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, explained that “this is not a punishment, but rather a health tax”. The funds raised from the fines will be donated to Greek hospitals engaged in the fight against the pandemic.

Italy

In our country the debate on the vaccination obligation struggles to take off. Among the reasons that block the discussion: problems of resources and confidentiality. Above all a political issue, as he has also recently reiterated Giorgio Palù, president of Aifa. Among the latest voices in favor of Iv. “I am in favor of the vaccination obligation. Mass immunization helps protect everyone and I think the vaccine, which has been tested and re-tested, the more it is done the better. And they are obviously to provide vaccines also to those countries that currently do not have them, ”said the president Ettore Rosato.