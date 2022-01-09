Vaccination obligation and Super Green Pass, Draghi and Speranza sued in court

The Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza were sued by the Libertarian Party

“Today the Libertarian Party filed the summons with urgent appeal to the Court of Rome against the President of the Council, the Council of Ministers and the Minister of Health to declare constitutional unlawfulness and from the point of view of the European law of the declaration of the state of emergency, the reinforced green pass and mandatory vaccination“. The site writes it nicolaporro.it, which received the note from the Libertarian Party. “Many citizens have proposed action – it is read – including all the leaders of the Libertarian Party, as well as the Association for the protection of citizens’ rights “Right and Market”, chaired by Avv. Fabio Massimo Nicosia, also president of the Libertarian Party. The deed was prepared by Avv. Nicosia together with the advocates Avv.ti Francesco Giunta and Salvatore Ceraulo, in turn leaders of the Libertarian Party ”.

“With this act – explains the party – the most up-to-date and innovative legal methods are practiced in the field of constitutional unlawfulness, according to a jurisprudential orientation very recently reaffirmed by the United Sections Court of Cassation, an orientation that allows, together with the invocation of the violation of European Union law, to avoid the bottleneck of the elevation the question of constitutionality, in order to have the illegality of the contested acts declared immediately. In particular, the persecution of the “unvaccinated” social group, in place for months by the institutional leaders and the pro-government mass media, was denounced, pursuant to art. 7 of the Statute of the International Criminal Court, which includes such persecutions among the “Crimes against humanity”. The illegality of the current declaration of a state of emergency due to the expiry of the deadlines was underlined, also given the declared demand of the government of power, completely abusive, to proclaim states of emergency at will, outside of any constitutional provision or legislation. The illegality of the extortion mechanism was denounced, for which human and fundamental rights are removed from citizens, and then graciously “returned them” in case they agree to vaccinate, even against conscience and will, undergoing the threat “.