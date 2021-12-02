Vaccination obligation, Council of State rejects the appeal of a doctor: “Collective health prevails over scientifically unfounded doubts”
“By law, and even earlier by the Hippocratic oath”, health personnel are “obliged in every way to make every effort to treat the sick, and never to create or aggravate the risk of contagion of the patient with whom in the exercise of their professional activity come into direct contact “, reads the decree signed by the president of the third section, the former minister Franco Frattini, who rejected the appeal of an Abruzzese healthcare professional against the suspension from the professional order
“By law, and even before that for the Hippocratic oath“, The health personnel are“ obliged in every way to do their utmost to treat the sick, and never for create or aggravate the risk of contagion of the patient with whom in the exercise of professional activity he comes into direct contact “. It is a passage of the decision by which the State Council rejected the appeal of a Abruzzo doctor against the suspension from the professional association due to his refusal to get vaccinated. A reasoned refusal, the administrative judges write, “on the basis of certain scientific doubts not proven in the face of the vastly superior tests, with the provision of tens of millions of vaccines in our country alone, positive effects vaccinations to combat the pandemic and its devastating human and social consequences and the deprivation of solidarity as the cornerstone of our Constitution ”.
The decree – signed by the president of the third section, former minister Franco Frattini – reaffirms “the prevalence of the fundamental right to community health as compared to individual doubts or groups of citizens on the basis of reasons that have never been scientifically proven “, doubts that also concern doctors,” despite the massive amount of studies that indicate the clear prevalence of vaccination benefit anti Covid-19 for the individual and for the gradual reduction of the pandemic still seriously underway “. “After all – it continues – only the massive vaccination also and above all of those who enter for service ordinarily in contact with other citizens, especially in a situation of vulnerability, represents one of the indispensable measures to reduce, even on current days, the again emerging multiplication of infections, hospitalizations, victims and potentially very dangerous new variants “.
