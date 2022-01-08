Vaccination obligation, doctors order: “6 months to effect”

Vaccination obligation for over 50s and new anti-covid provisions? “I believe that the measures adopted by the government, which are largely acceptable, do not give an immediate response. I am thinking in particular of the obligation to have a vaccine. It will take at least 6 months for it to be implemented”. Adnkronos Salute estimates the time it could take to perceive the effects of the vaccination obligation Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo). “The problem of those who do not even have a dose of vaccine is to be addressed, because these people run very high risks” with the virus, he stresses. “But immediate action is also needed to curb the infections. This is not a measure that produces immediate results”.

“A ‘2020 style’ lockdown will never happen. But targeted restrictions are urgently needed for a month. Infections must be reduced “, the warning from Filippo Anelli, who expresses” concern for the current situation of Covid-19 in Italy “characterized by” abnormal numbers “that must be” absolutely urgently reduced “, underlines Adnkronos Salute.

“We had proposed 3 things – he lists – above all the postponement of lessons by 15 days, extending the school to June and avoiding that the children go to the classrooms today: 15 days after what changes? Then we ask for the closure of the stadiums, another important measure desirable, together with an intervention on the shows that must be very limited, or in any case with significant reductions. Specific restrictions for a month, in fact, to reduce the large aggregations where the virus circulates “.