Vaccination obligation for over 50s extended to third dose or booster. The decree takes effect: first administrations tripled

The vaccination obligation for over 50 will also cover the third dose. The novelty is included in the new anti-Covid Decree published in the Official Gazette. Which has already paid off: yesterday’s leap over 50 entered for the first vote in a vaccination hub: over 15 thousand, triple the daily average recorded in the previous week. A figure that gives the Government the hope of significantly eroding the “mountain” of the 2.1 million over-50s No vax and that comes on the day of the new anti-Covid squeeze that extends the obligation to vaccinate to the “critical” age group, including the booster. “The current risk context – reads the provision – requires the continuation of extraordinary and urgent initiatives undertaken in order to adequately deal with possible situations of prejudice for the community”.

Boom of first doses: the effect of DL

The structure of Commissioner Francesco Son highlights that on Thursday 65,000 first doses of the vaccine were administered (out of a total of 626,000), a value 60% higher than the daily average recorded in the previous week (41,000). A possible effect of the new measures affecting the unvaccinated. In the meantime, Figliuolo himself should soon send a circular to the Regions to request preferential lanes for the age category subject to the obligation, without slowing down the administration for the other age groups and for the third dose.

The extension of the vaccination obligation to the booster

Just to the extent of the obligation to vaccination Article 1 of the decree signed by Prime Minister Mario is dedicated Dragons. For the over 50 who is subtracted, the penalty of 100 euros is triggered, which will affect those who – as of February 1 – have not yet started primary school; who, starting from February 1, did not complete the “primary vaccination cycle”; and who, also starting from February 1, he did not do “the booster dose following the primary vaccination cycle within the terms of validity of the green certifications”. Vaccination can be omitted or deferred “in the event of an ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by the general practitioner of the patient or by the vaccinator”.

It is the Ministry of Health, through the Revenue Agency, that fines non-compliant parties who will have 10 days from receiving the notice of initiation of the sanctioning measure to communicate to the ASL any certificates attesting to their condition of exempt from the obligation. If the ASL does not confirm, the Revenue Agency will send within 180 days “a debit notice, with the value of an enforceable title”. In the event of opposition to the sanction, the Justice of the Peace is competent. The proceeds from the sanctions will be allocated to the National Emergency Fund. As of February 15, the decree still indicates, for those over 50 who will be found in the workplace without a reinforced green pass, there will be a penalty of between 600 and 1,500 euros. Workers who communicate that they do not have the certification will be considered unjustified absent and will not receive the salary.

Pass also for lawyers

From 1 February, the vaccination obligation has also been extended to the staff of universities, institutions of advanced artistic, musical and dance training and higher technical institutes. News then for lawyers, consultants and experts: they too, like magistrates already, will be required to show the green pass to access the judicial offices. Certification also required – from 20 January – for interviews with inmates in prisons, a measure expected in the prison environment also given the increase in positive inmates, who have exceeded one thousand. Finally, also from February 1, mandatory green pass for access to public offices, postal, banking and financial services, commercial activities, except for those necessary to ensure the satisfaction of essential and primary needs of the person, identified with a decree of President of the Council of Ministers which will be adopted within fifteen days.