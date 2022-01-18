Vaccination obligation from 1st February in Austria: fines up to 3,600 euros, even 4 penalties per person

Austria confirms the entry into force of the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for all adults starting from February 1st. Very high fines are foreseen for violators, between 600 and 3,600 euros. And not a one-off, given that the system devised provides for up to four fines per person: those who are not vaccinated will receive a call for the first dose, those who do not show up will be fined, and so on, up to the fourth call.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer presented the rules saying he was aware of the “sensitive” nature of these measures, the first and only in Europe given that in Italy and Greece there is an obligation, but limited respectively to the over 50s and over 60s.

“As planned, we will make vaccination mandatory in early February,” for those over 18, he said at a press conference in Vienna. “It is a sensitive bill, but in conformity with the Constitution”, and which needs “an adaptation phase”. For this reason, the most recalcitrant have time “until mid-March” to undergo the vaccination.

In Austria, 71.5% of the population received the complete vaccination cycle, on Saturday 27 thousand demonstrated in Vienna against the obligation that “violates individual freedoms”.

“There will be checks”, warned the chancellor, stressing that not being vaccinated will constitute a “crime” subject to “fines between 600 and 3,600 euros in case of recidivism”.

(Unioneonline / L)

