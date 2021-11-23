“Vaccination obligation if hospitals go haywire”

“We will have to get to the vaccination obligation if the hospitals go into suffering. The WHO data is terrible, we are playing with fire”. Ilaria Capua, director of the UF One Health Center at the University of Florida, expresses herself in the light of WHO Europe data, which envisages a scenario with over 2 million deaths from covid until March. “I have said several times that we have put the disease in a fence. The third dose is used to change the bulbs of the red light to the virus. The covid still finds too many green lights and does not stop. In Italy there is an optimism in some ways excessive on the vaccination campaign: Portugal and Spain have done better, we must make an extra effort and a kidney shot is needed. We risk another winter in which doctors and nurses could go out of their minds, “the scientist told DiMartedì.

“The WHO data is terrible, in Europe there are areas with very low vaccination rates, the variant is more contagious and aggressive and unvaccinated people are at greater risk. 10% of the vaccinated go to hospital, among the unvaccinated 50%. One in 200 of the unvaccinated is at risk of dying, they are given CDC “, he adds. “The vaccination obligation in Italy could further polarize the debate at this point. But if we were to get back into a situation of public health fatigue, we will have to get to the vaccination obligation”.

Ema’s approval of the vaccine is expected for 5-11 year olds. “In the United States, 3 million children have been vaccinated to date, there has been no side effect of any kind. It is true that children get sick less, but they get sick anyway. They contribute to the contagion and can develop the disease. children have a better chance of developing long covid, having more life ahead of them, “says Capua.