Vaccination obligation: new indications to the Orders

Booster within 120 days for those who finished the primary and vaccine cycle within 90 days for i healed health workers never vaccinated against Covid-19. These, in a nutshell, are the new indications of the Ministry of Health to professional associations to avoid the suspension of their members. With a note ( it was considered useful to carry out a further legal study to meet the difficulties highlighted ), the Legislative Office of the Ministry provided a series of explanations on four aspects: i terms from which the obligation of the booster dose to health care workers vaccinated with primary cycle begins; effective date for the obligation for never vaccinated health workers who have contracted the infection; effective date for the vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who contracted the infection within 14 days of the administration of the first dose of bidose vaccine; effective date for vaccination obligations for health professionals who contracted the infection after the completion of the primary course.

The Dl n. 24 of 24 March 2022 – “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency” – provides that unvaccinated health workers contracting Covidonce cured, they are no longer susceptible to the lack of compliance with the rules on the vaccination obligation until the expiry of the term in which the vaccination is deferred according to the indications contained in the circulars of Ministry of Health . In relation to the methods by which this provision is to be applied – and to a wider range of management practicesvaccination obligation for health professionals (Legislative Decree 44/2021) also in other specific conditions on which, over time, certain doubts have arisen regarding the application by the professional associations holding the suspension measures against their members who do not comply with the anti-Covid vaccination obligation (Legislative Decree 172 of November 26, 2021) – the Ministry of Health has sent a particularly detailed note to the Ordersclarifying various aspects of the legislation relating to the obligation and suspension.

Health vaccination obligation, the new indications Above all, the Ministry of Health provided clarifications – clarifications also requested by them health workers – in relation to four issues: on the terms from which the obligation of the booster dose to vaccinated health professionals with primary cycle begins; on the effective date for the obligation for health workers never vaccinated who have contracted the infection; on the starting date for the vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who have contracted the infection within 14 days from the administration of the first dose of bidose vaccine; on the starting date for the vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who contracted the infection after the completion of the primary course. Terms from which the obligation to administer the booster dose begins: the Ministry confirms that as regards theobligation to administer a booster dosehealth professionals are in default if – at the expiry of 120 days from the conclusion of the primary vaccination cycle – they have not carried out the booster dose. Deadlines for vaccination obligations for subjects never vaccinated who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection documented by a positive diagnostic test: the Ministry of Health certifies that vaccination is indicated, starting three months (90 days) from the date of the positive diagnostic test , with the possibility of administering a single dose of the vaccine bidose in case of non immunocompromised subjects, provided that no more than 12 months have passed since healing (end of isolation date). Beyond 12 months of recovery, administration of a full primary course (two-dose for bidose vaccines or single-dose single-dose vaccine) is recommended. However, it is possible to proceed with the two-dose cycle; in other words, even in the case of a previous infection, those who wish can receive two doses of the two-dose vaccine as a primary vaccination course. In fact, the healthcare professional must be considered in breach of the vaccination obligation if he does not take the dose in question on the first useful date (90 days) indicated in the circulars mentioned. Deadlines for vaccination obligations for subjects who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection within 14 days of administration of the first dose of bidose vaccine: the Ministry of Health explains that in the event of SARS-CoV-2 infection within 14 days of administration of the first dose bidose vaccine, a second dose must be administered to conclude the primary course; the earliest useful date is identified considering 3 months (90 days) from the date of the positive diagnostic test; in any case, administration should preferably take place within 6 months (180 days) from the date of the positive diagnostic test. In the specific case, the indication of 3 months (90 days) as the first useful date to carry out the vaccination is valid, as these subjects are equated to those who have had only the infection. It goes without saying that also in this case the healthcare professional must be considered in breach of the vaccination obligation if he does not take the dose in question on the first useful date (90 days) indicated in the circulars mentioned. summing up: both in the hypothesis of the healthcare professional with an infection never vaccinated as well as that of the professional who contracts Covid-19 within 14 days of administering the first dose of vaccine, the healthcare professional is in default of the vaccination obligation in the event that he does not carry out the dose in question 90 days after infection. Deadlines for vaccination obligations for people who have contracted a SARS-CoV-2 infection after completion of primary school: in people who have contracted a SARS-CoV-2 infection following the completion of the primary cycle, the Ministry clarifies that the condition of non-fulfilling subjects for those who have not fulfilled the obligation has elapsed 120 days from the date of the positive diagnostic test.



Therefore, the new decree with the timetable for the return to normal – in fact, a road map of the easing of anti-Covid restrictive measures – also redefines the rules on the obligation to vaccinate. Crossing them with the end of the super green pass.