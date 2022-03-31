Vaccination obligation: new indications to the Orders

Booster within 120 days for those who finished the primary and vaccine cycle within 90 days for i healed health workers never vaccinated against Covid-19. These, in a nutshell, are the new indications of the Ministry of Health to professional associations to avoid the suspension of their members. With a note (it was considered useful to carry out a further legal study to meet the difficulties highlighted), the Legislative Office of the Ministry provided a series of explanations on four aspects: i terms from which the obligation of the booster dose to health care workers vaccinated with primary cycle begins; effective date for the obligation for never vaccinated health workers who have contracted the infection; effective date for the vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who contracted the infection within 14 days of the administration of the first dose of bidose vaccine; effective date for vaccination obligations for health professionals who contracted the infection after the completion of the primary course.
The Ministry of Health clarifies the vaccination obligation and suspension
The Dl n. 24 of 24 March 2022 – “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency” – provides that unvaccinated health workers contracting Covidonce cured, they are no longer susceptible to the lack of compliance with the rules on the vaccination obligation until the expiry of the term in which the vaccination is deferred according to the indications contained in the circulars of Ministry of Health. In relation to the methods by which this provision is to be applied – and to a wider range of management practicesvaccination obligation for health professionals (Legislative Decree 44/2021) also in other specific conditions on which, over time, certain doubts have arisen regarding the application by the professional associations holding the suspension measures against their members who do not comply with the anti-Covid vaccination obligation (Legislative Decree 172 of November 26, 2021) – the Ministry of Health has sent a particularly detailed note to the Ordersclarifying various aspects of the legislation relating to the obligation and suspension.
Therefore, the new decree with the timetable for the return to normal – in fact, a road map of the easing of anti-Covid restrictive measures – also redefines the rules on the obligation to vaccinate. Crossing them with the end of the super green pass.