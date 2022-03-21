Vaccination obligation, new rules for teachers and health personnel

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new decree with the road map of the relaxation of anti-Covid restrictive measures, also redefines the rules on the obligation to vaccinate. Crossing them with the end of the super green pass. The obligation to vaccinate remains confirmed as of June 15, with a fine of 100 euros for those who do not comply, for all categories already involved so far by law. With an extension at the end of December for health professionals (doctors and nurses).

For teachers and law enforcement, just a buffer from 1 to 30 April

So what are the categories affected by the requirement for an anti-Covid vaccine? These are school and university staff (teachers, principals and Ata staff) and personnel from the defense, public safety and rescue and local police sectors (Police, Carabinieri, Fire Brigade, Army, Navy, Air Force and Fire Brigade). In addition to all over 50. For all these people therefore remains the obligation of vaccination, including the third booster dose, until June 15. With a penalty of 100 euros in case of non-compliance. But for those who do not get vaccinated, starting from 1 April there will no longer be suspension from work and salary. In fact, the basic green pass will suffice to work (the pad will suffice).

Vaccine obligation until the end of the year for doctors and nurses

The vaccine obligation is instead extended until 31 December 2022 for health personnel (doctors and nurses) and workers in hospitals and Rsa. Only the latter categories will continue to apply the sanction of suspension from work, which is triggered in the event of failure to vaccinate.

The rules for the university

Even for university teachers (as well as for those of the school), from 1 to 30 April the basic green pass will be enough to work. The basic green pass requirement is extended until April 30 for university students and for “anyone accessing the structures belonging to university institutions”. In the classroom, the obligation to wear a mask and a distance of one meter remain until April 30, in addition to the prohibition of access with temperatures above 37.5 °.