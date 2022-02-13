“Vaccination obligation over 50 right choice”

” I look at the controversies with a certain detachment and I think that the vaccination obligation for the over 50s was a fair and courageous choice. I think we still have to insist on vaccines. ” This was stated by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, guest of half an hour more on ‘Rai3’, in view of the entry into force of the measure that provides for the obligation of a reinforced Green pass or Super green pass for public and private workers with 50 years of age from Tuesday 15th February.

” The vaccination campaign ” was ” extraordinary, 91% of people over the age of 12 got vaccinated and in doing so they defended themselves and others, ” he added.

” We have reopened all the activities, the discos were the only one that remained closed, clearly there are rather strict regulations in force, you can only enter if you are vaccinated or cured and there is still a capacity limited to 50%. I think that at this stage we must have the courage to put all economic, social and cultural activities in a position to restart ”, he said again.

With the end of the state of emergency, can the CTS also be revised? ” In recent years we have worked in very close collaboration with our scientific community and this will not change: the government will continue to have a relationship with the scientific community of our country ”. ‘There are no decisions made on the CTS. He played a fundamental role but we will evaluate the technical modalities ” when we get closer to March 31st.