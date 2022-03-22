Vaccination obligation: strong doubt about constitutionality, the Sicily CGA refers to the Constitutional Court. Anief: “Suspended teachers and ATAs could be compensated

By separate order, reserving the right to decide on the precautionary application, the Administrative Justice Council of Sicily dissolves the reservation after the hearing in the Council Chamber of the representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Technical-Scientific Committee and the analysis of the detailed investigation requested, and announces of wanting to raise the question of constitutional legitimacy on the rule that prevented a trainee at the Palermo Polyclinic from attending the premises of the Palermo university, represented in court by lawyers. Sparti and De Petro.

Anief, which also intervened ad adiuvandum in the appeal to the CGA, announces that it will appear before the Council through the institute of the amicus curiae, while the last approved decree law “Covid – Reopening” is currently being published in the Official Journal by the Government on the road map of the exit from the Covid-19 emergency.

The constitutional court will also have to pronounce itself on the issues of illegitimacy ordered on the suspension from work for health personnel by the Lombardy TAR and on the non-payment of the maintenance allowance for the staff suspended by the Court of Catania, while the European Court of Justice will have to rule on the preliminary community legitimacy raised by the Court of Padua.

The young union has sponsored appeals for more than 3 thousand teachers, administrators, school educators but also university teachers and administrative staff together with Udir for school managers.

“The outstanding staff – specify the Anief – he could be compensated in the event of a positive outcome of the dispute with the Council and the CJEU.“

Extract from the operative part of the ordinance of the CGA which refers the question of constitutional legitimacy to the Council:

“a) of art. 4, paragraphs 1 and 2, of Legislative Decree 44/2021 (converted into Law 76/2021), in the part in which it provides, on the one hand, the obligation to vaccinate health personnel and, on the other hand, due to the non-fulfillment the obligation to vaccinate, the suspension from exercising the health professions, in contrast to Articles 3, 4, 32, 33, 34, 97 of the Constitution, from the point of view that the number of adverse events, the inadequacy of passive and active pharmacovigilance, the lack of involvement of family doctors in the pre-vaccination triage and in any case the lack of triage of in-depth investigations and even positive / negative tests for Covid do not allow us to consider the condition, set by the Constitutional Court, of the legitimacy of a mandatory vaccine satisfied, at the current stage of development of the anti-Covid vaccines and scientific evidence, if , among other things, it is expected that it does not negatively affect the health of the person who is obliged, except for those consequences “which appear normal and, therefore, tolerable”;

b) of article 1 of l. 217/2019, in the part in which it does not provide for the express exclusion from the signing of the informed consent of the hypotheses of mandatory health treatments, and of the art. 4, of Legislative Decree 44/2021, in the part in which it does not exclude the burden of signing informed consent in the case of compulsory vaccination, in contrast with Articles 3 and 21 of the Constitution“.