Vaccination obligation, the necessary option to fight Covid – Chronicle

Rome, 27 December 2021 – Compulsory vaccine for everyone. It is useless to go around it. Worse still glossing over. Or hope for the leniency of the virus. With each epidemic shock, the hypothesis of obligation becomes central again: the unpleasant but necessary option to fight Sars-Cov2 with the wickedness it deserves. Many, among scientists, invoke it; many fear it, including politicians; they also suggest it – without delay – from the world of work.

The hardest hold, what even Mario Draghi – albeit without excluding it – has always preferred to handle with care, is now back there, among the possible choices, in spite of any further social torsion. Because if Omicron ups the ante, the reaction must be appropriate. “I am an advocate of compulsory vaccination – Nino reiterates Cartabellotta, director of the Gimbe Foundation -. Just talk about first, second and third doses. The vaccine needs to become a public health measure administered periodically. After all, the vaccine, despite the virus circulating, allows the hospitals not to be crowded “.

And it makes even more noise, given the status of a member of the CTS, the declaration of Ignazio Abrignani to Corriere della Sera: “The vaccination obligation is a hard measure? Covid is very hard. If we were all vaccinated the intensive beds occupied would be 20-25% of the current ones, so all of Italy would be white. Of the approximately 3 million unvaccinated over 50s, 1.4 million are over 60, approximately 8% of the total population of this age. A minority that fills the resuscitations and conditions the life of the 92% who fulfill their duty ”. Again: “I can understand those who have doubts – continues the immunologist of the University of Milan – while I do not justify those who in such a critical situation for the country, after two years of pandemic, harbor paranoid certainties: those who say that the vaccine modifies the DNA and makes sterile, those who ramble on a global plot of big pharma for the control of peoples, those who claim that the coffins in Bergamo were empty. It is acceptable – adds the member of the CTS – that 9 out of 10 Italians have to pay for the behavior of a few ? Not to mention the economic damage that falls on some categories when the Regions change color “.

Professor Walter Ricciardi, first-hour penalty taker and advisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, never misses an opportunity to let people know how he thinks. The last, a few hours after the government decisions before Christmas, when the state were ‘spared’: “Certainly there are some categories, those in contact with the public, which with Omicron become vectors, if not vaccinated. In fact all operations in contact with the public must sooner or later provide for the vaccination obligation “. And in that “sooner or later” the warning to a reluctant political class – for sensitivity, balance and banks to be preserved – to the strongest option also on the health and symbolic level. With immediately perceptible repercussions in all links of the economic chain.

“It is enough to condition the country and put production activity at risk: immediately compulsory vaccination to work and, as successfully done in Germany, limitations only for the unvaccinated – reasons Luigi Scordamaglia, managing director of the Italian Supply Chain -. To date, our country could have been all in the white zone, were it not for the hospital occupancy rate due for over 90% to unvaccinated people. A cost for all due to a few irresponsible “. An example follows.” In several factories the production activity is endangered by the absence of personnel due to now unjustified rules on quarantines of ‘close contacts’ – highlights the representative of the Italian Industry -. A measure that more and more virologists are asking to be revoked “.

In reverse, “an ever wider extension vaccination obligation it would avoid serious consequences for the inevitable spread of the virus “and for the regional color changes” that massacre the economy and employment “.” We must enter into a health, economic and social management of the pandemic – summarizes Cartabellotta -. Omicron is a very contagious variant. Each positive may have had, on average, 5 to 10 contacts. If we had a million positives, there could be from 5 to 10 million contacts to be quarantined and this is not possible. “Wanting to favor graduality, the first step would be to” review “and shorten “the quarantine of those who made the third doses“, continues the president of the Gimbe foundation, also with a view to rewarding those who disciplinedly follow the recommendations of the authorities. But, sooner or later – and on this Cartabellotta, Abrignani and Ricciardi agree – the vaccination obligation will come back knocking on the government’s door An extreme hypothesis, undoubtedly, but also of simplification, in the midst of increasingly complex regulations in a framework that is however unpleasant.