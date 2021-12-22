Vaccination obligation, the prerequisite for the health of others is missing

The Constitutional Court has expressed itself several times on compulsory vaccination, specifying that the imposition of health treatment is not incompatible with art. 32 of the Constitution only if three conditions are met. The scientific evidence on vaccines authorized today, which are not very effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19, shows the lack of the first assumption expressly requested by the Council, namely “preserving the health of others”.

In the matter of compulsory vaccination, the Constitutional Court has expressed itself several times, elaborating a copious interpretative process and balancing the rights and duties that the constitutional provisions provide for the citizen. The reference standard is certainly art. 32 of the Constitution which states: “The Republic protects health as a fundamental right of the individual and in the interest of the community, and guarantees free medical care to the indigent. Nobody can be obliged to a specific health treatment except by law. The law cannot in any case violate the limits imposed by respect for the human person “.

The Constitution allows, by law, the imposition of an obligation to undergo medical treatment, in order to safeguard the fundamental right to health of the individual and the community. The jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court is firm in affirming that art. 32 of the Constitution imposes the necessary reconciliation of the right to health of the individual (also in its content of freedom of care) with the coexisting and reciprocal right to health of others and with the interest of the community. Starting from the sentences n. 307 of 1990 and no. 258 of 1994, the Council specified that health treatment, made mandatory by law, is not incompatible with art. 32 of the Constitution where three conditions are met:

a) “whether the treatment is aimed not only at improving or preserving the state of health of those subjected to it, but also at preserving the state of health of others, since it is precisely this further purpose, relating to health as an interest of the community, to justify the compression of that self-determination of man which is inherent in everyone’s right to health as a fundamental right;

b) if there is a provision that it does not negatively affect the state of health of the person subjected to it, except for those consequences only, which, due to their temporariness and insignificance, appear normal for any health intervention and, therefore, tolerable;

c) if in the event of further damage to the health of the subject subjected to compulsory treatment – including the disease contracted for contagion caused by prophylactic vaccination – the payment of a “fair compensation” in favor of the injured party is in any case provided “.

The conceptual content expressed by these three interpretative criteria it consolidated in the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, so much so that it was recalled in the most recent sentence no. 5 of 2018, where the Court was called to rule on the constitutional legitimacy of the decree-law of 7 June 2017, n. 73 (converted by law n.119 of 31 July 2017), which introduced additional compulsory vaccinations in children and adolescents, bringing them from four to ten.

Let’s examine the first assumption of compatibility with the Constitution. It occurs when the health treatment made mandatory by law preserves and protects not only the personal health (of the subject who undergoes it), but also the health of others (community). This assumption constitutes a corollary of the broader duty of solidarity envisaged by art. 2 of the Constitution, according to which “The Republic […] requires the fulfillment of the mandatory duties of political, economic and social solidarity “.

Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, it can be considered that the public interest in the protection of collective health is satisfied where the health treatment is effective, not only in preventing the onset of the disease (in mild or severe form) in those who undergo it (protective function of oneself ), but also and above all in preventing infection by the virus and consequently being able to prevent the transmission (to others) of the viral infection, or to prevent contagion (protective function of others). In assessing the existence of the constitutional prerequisites with reference to the efficacy and safety of the anti-Covid vaccine, we will make use of the data coming from the official information, conveyed by the competent national and supranational public authorities, specifically the Italian Agency of the Medicines (AIFA), the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the only ones that would be taken into consideration to establish a declaration of constitutional illegitimacy of the measures imposing the vaccination obligation by the Constitutional Court[1].

Well, about the first requirement – individual protective function – the data published by the EMA relating to the clinical trials of vaccine products administered in Europe (and on which the European Agency based its marketing authorization) found a high efficacy in the prevention of Covid-19 disease (in terms of reducing cases symptomatic) ranging from 60 to 95%, depending on the vaccine used: 95% efficacy of the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer-BioNtech), 94.1% of Spikevax (Moderna), 67% of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson); 60% of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca). However, to date, there is a lack of reliable scientific evidence on the requirement of the efficacy of the vaccine in terms of preventing infection and transmission of the virus and / or preventing contagion, considering that, according to the same data collected and published, the EMA itself acknowledges that: “The impact of Comirnaty vaccination on the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among the population is not yet known. It is not yet known to what extent the vaccinated subjects may still be carriers of the virus and able to spread it “. Identical statements are reported by the EMA in the documents on the Spikevax, Janssen and Vaxzevria vaccines.

Based on the weekly reports published by the ISS in the period September-October 2021, in Italy there was a reduction in the risk of Covid-19 infection in fully vaccinated people (compared to those not vaccinated) around 77-78% for diagnosis, and oscillating from 91% to 97% for hospitalization, for admissions to intensive care and for deaths (see the bulletins of the integrated Covid-19 surveillance of 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 September 2021 and of 6, 13, 20 and 27 October 2021). Therefore, according to the data published by the ISS, if the vaccine is highly effective in preventing cases of serious illness (such as to require hospitalization) and deaths (greater than 90%), however it is only effective ” fair “(77-78%) in the prevention of infection. And in fact, according to these data, even people who have completed the vaccination cycle have a 20-25% risk of contracting the infection and passing it on to others. This means that one in four vaccinated is unprotected and potentially “infectious”.

In addition, there is no definite scientific evidence even on the duration protection of the vaccine, given that the vaccine efficacy reports approved and published by the EMA show that “At the moment the duration of the protection conferred is not known”. The latest reports from the ISS show that, six months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing any symptomatic or asymptomatic diagnosis of Covid-19 (compared to unvaccinated) drops, even halving, from 72% to 40. % (see here) and in just five months, according to the latest bulletin of December 15, 2021, from 73% to 35% (see here). The ISS data confirm the progressive and not negligible loss of efficacy over time of the vaccine protection from Covid-19 infection, highlighting that the vaccinated, the further away from the administration of the vaccine, they can contract the infection and transmit it to the others. Just 5 months after the administration of the vaccine (note that the latest ISS reports take into account a time range of less than 6 months) more than half of the vaccinated population is unprotected and is potentially “infectious”. This means that, in order to have acceptable levels of vaccine efficacy in protecting against Covid-19 (at least higher than 50%), the population should be vaccinated in an even shorter time frame: every 2-3 months? Consider that today the third dose of vaccine is allowed (and recommended) only after 5 months from the completion of the vaccination cycle.

The data released by the EMA and the ISS therefore demonstrate that the vaccine cannot guarantee – not only in certain and absolute terms, but not even in satisfactory and / or reasonably acceptable terms – an efficacy in the protection of the infection and consequently in the prevention of the spread and transmission of Covid-19. Thus, the requirement of the protective function of others (public health function), as a constitutional prerequisite for the imposition of health treatment, is lacking. In fact, even if the vaccinated (albeit to a lesser extent and not yet sufficiently and scientifically specified in the “Quantum”) can contract the infection and spread the virus and infect others – a well-known event according to common experience -, the reasonableness of imposing a health treatment unsuitable to carry out the function of protecting the entire community is no longer reasonable.

Indeed, the imposition of medical treatment which has only partial and approximate effectiveness in the prevention and spread of the virus, accompanied by inadequate and incorrect information, can generate the erroneous belief that the vaccine protects against virus infection even better than other measures (distancing, use of means of protection, etc.), favoring the proliferation of outbreaks precisely among vaccinated subjects, with the risk that the vaccination obligation produces the opposite effect to that of protecting public health.

Add to this that the vaccine, unlike the swab that photographs the state of health of the person in real time (subject to the limits to its reliability), it does not guarantee that the vaccinated person is negative for the virus, with the consequence that the “vaccinated” subject, enjoying full freedom to carry out social activities, due to the wide validity of the green pass, potentially constitutes a greater danger than the subject “controlled by the swab” in the spread of the virus. This explains why protocols are in force at a regional or local level which provide that healthcare professionals periodically undergo diagnostic tests for Covid-19 research, in compliance with the indications of the ISS (see the ISS Covid-19 report n.4 / 2021 ), despite the fact that, by law, they are all vaccinated. It also explains the multiplication of government interventions aimed at imposing the obligation to test also on vaccinated subjects (think of the ordinance that imposes a swab for those arriving in Italy from EU countries, even if vaccinated), a clear “symptom” the inadequate efficacy of the vaccine as a measure to contrast the spread of the epidemic.

Therefore, according to the state of scientific knowledge and evidence, given the low effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the spread of Covid-19, together with the existence of approximate and uncertain data, the first prerequisite (protection of public health) that the Constitution postulates for mandatory health treatment is not satisfied. In fact, the anti-Covid vaccines in use today do not offer guarantees of “To preserve the health of others”, as expressly and specifically required by the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court.