Vaccination obligation, three reasons why it is unconstitutional

The anti-Covid vaccines do not prevent the spread of the virus and this undermines a fundamental legal prerequisite for imposing the vaccination obligation. Could it still be justified in case of suffering from the health system? Yes, but only if this were not otherwise surmountable: however, there are at least three aspects that undermine the reasons for those who ask for the mandatory vaccine.

The national epidemiological situation confirms what has been suspected for some time (and that the pharmaceutical companies were well aware of), namely that the effectiveness of the vaccine, in the prevention of Covid-19 infection and in the ability to prevent contagion, already poor at time of vaccination, it gradually decreases in a few months until it disappears. The reports published by the ISS confirm this trend (see here and here). Highest daily infections peaks ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, outbreaks also among the categories of workers where, by law, they are all vaccinated (think of health professionals), positive even among those who have taken the third dose, confirm the ineffectiveness of the vaccine as a means of preventing the transmission of the virus.

With a little common sense, the Government would evaluate the adoption of new tools to deal with the epidemic. Imagine! The measures in favor of the vaccination campaign are intensified and the obligation is insisted on. Extension of the state of emergency to March 31, 2022; vaccine approval for 5-11 year olds; third dose only 4 months after the second; extension of the places and services where the super green pass is required; and, as if that were not enough, new measures to target the unvaccinated, such as the vaccination obligation for all those who have turned 50 (see here) and the extension of the green pass for access to new services (see here) .

It has been seen that, if the vaccine is not able to guarantee a reasonable degree of effectiveness in preventing the spread of Covid-19, the requirement of the protective function of others is lacking, as a constitutional prerequisite for the imposition of health treatment, according to consolidated orientation of the Constitutional Court (see here).

True it is though that the vaccination obligation could be justified on the basis of the data published by the ISS relating to the high efficacy of the vaccine in preventing the onset of the disease in its severe form (efficacy greater than 90%), in order to guarantee the efficiency of the national health service in terms of the sustainability of hospitalizations and the limited receptive capacity of intensive care: if, in fact, Covid-19 patients flood the hospitals and the limited places of intensive care, the health system goes haywire. This argument (apparently wise and correct), on which the Government action bases its (latest) reasons in support of the campaign and the vaccination obligation, and which finds the support of almost all the media, is however unreasonable. and it is open to criticism in several respects.

Primarily, the imposition of the vaccination obligation (in its direct or indirect form by means of the green pass) is justifiable only in those cases in which there is an actual suffering of the national health system. We have seen, however, that the Government has adopted the first measures to impose the vaccination obligation and the green pass when such a health emergency did not exist (think of the measures approved in the height of summer, with empty hospitals and intensive care units). Moreover, if it is true that, to date, there are peaks of infections (also and above all among vaccinated subjects), nevertheless the health system, unlike a year ago, largely supports the assistance and care of the sick (Covid or other pathologies), with hospitalizations in the seasonal norm and with intensive care only 16% (as of January 7, 2022) occupied by Covid patients. Therefore, if there is no concrete emergency in terms of health care, the need to protect public health ceases to exist, as a prerequisite for the reasonableness and constitutional legitimacy of the most recent tax measures of the vaccination obligation and / or the green pass.

Second, the suffering of the health system in the assistance and care of Covid-19 patients, to constitute the prerequisite of public health justifying the vaccination obligation, it should not otherwise be overcome. Here it is meant that public institutions, before approving measures to impose a health treatment that involves even serious adverse events (the first deaths are recorded, see here), could and should have addressed the issue of the shortage of places in hospitals with alternative, so as to cause the least possible harm to collective health. Why is it that the Government, so diligent in approving tax measures and organizing a vaccination plan that in a few months has already started the third dose, has not been so diligent and provident, in these 2 years of “pandemic”, to strengthen the national health system, by increasing staff, hospital beds and intensive care?

With the start of the new year, after dozens and dozens of by-laws, Italy finds itself having to cope with the same shortages of structures and staff that have weighed on the health system for years (the result of past cuts), moreover with a reduced health staff precisely because of the political decisions taken to suspend the ‘exercise of the profession thousands of doctors, nurses and health workers who have not bowed to the forced administration of the vaccine. We ask ourselves: was it an effective and winning strategy? In two years after the outbreak of the epidemic, could it not have been invested resources to strengthen the health system and home care, rather than investing only in the vaccine? Is vaccinating everyone, including children, young people and healthy people, the best way to protect public health? Didn’t the criteria of precaution, reasonableness and proportionality require action to protect the health of the elderly and the most vulnerable, the most affected by the virus?

As a third aspect, pay attention to the following fact: the official data on the spread of the virus and on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine are processed and disseminated by the same authorities (WHO, EMA, ISS, AIFA etc.) which are the protagonists of the vaccination campaign and have authorized the marketing of the various vaccines. These authorities actually operate in a non-independent manner. This is not the place for a broad discussion of the subject of conflicts of interest. Suffice it to recall here that the EMA is financed (for the vast majority of its resources) by the same pharmaceutical companies that produce the vaccines and that the ISS and AIFA and other state agencies carry out their activities under the control and dependence of the decisions taken by the EMA and the WHO. Having considered this, it is evident that the data on the safety and efficacy of vaccines published by the EMA, AIFA and ISS must be received with extreme caution and with the benefit of the doubt until they are confirmed, over time, by independent clinical studies.

These three aspects undermine the reasons of those who justify the Government’s action, intent only on targeting the unvaccinated with increasingly restrictive measures of their rights and freedoms. It is now clear that the unvaccinated (a small slice of the population equal to 10% of the total) are not the real problem of the health emergency. The real problem is the action of the Government which, bent to political and / or private and / or financial interests that have nothing to do with the protection of collective health, makes use, in a pretext and deceptive way, of the assumption of the need to protect public health, to impose the administration of a vaccine whose adverse effects are not known in the long, medium and – it can reasonably be said given the total inefficiency of the pharmacovigilance system implemented on vaccines – in the short term.