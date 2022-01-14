Vaccination obligation, US Supreme Court: stop in large companies

The Supreme Court blocked the application of the provision wanted by the Biden Administration which provides for thevaccination obligation against Covid-19 or swab for private companies with more than 100 workers, but it cleared it for health facility employees who receive federal contributions. This was reported by ‘Politico’.

The decision, which would have affected 84 million workers, was rejected by the Court with a conservative majority for 6 to 3.

“I am Disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to block life-saving common sense rules for employees of large corporations that were based on both science and law, “said United States President Joe Biden.” This emergency rule allowed employers to require vaccinations or allow workers to refuse to be vaccinated as long as they are tested once a week and wear a mask at work: a very modest burden “he adds.” Following the decision of the Court – continued the president – it is now up to States and individual employers to determine whether make their workplaces as safe as possible for employees“and do what they can to make” their businesses safe for consumers during this pandemic. “