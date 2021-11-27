Vaccination obligation, what changes for health professionals
Compulsory vaccination it is extended to the administrative staff of the health sector and includes the administration of the third dose. Starting from 6 December 2021 they will be Professional Orders to suspend the no vax.
New DL: vaccination obligation extended to other professional categories
The vaccination obligation was already in force for health but the new Law Decree approved by the Council of Ministers, it also extends it to the administrative staff of the health sector starting December 15, 2021.
The obligation, the decree specifies, also includes the administration of the dose booster that it will also be possible to receive after 5 months from the second recall. Vaccination is also a requirement compulsory for the purposes of enrollment in the professional register.
The expansion of professional categories subjected to compulsory vaccination and theintroduction of the Super Green pass for those vaccinated or cured of Covid, it responds to the need to reduce the effects of Sars-Covid infection. In addition to health care professionals, the obligation will also apply school staff and law enforcement.
Sanitari no vax, the suspension is up to the Orders
In case of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation the Decree confirms the suspension of unvaccinated health workers and the interruption of pay. The suspension – and this is one of the relevant innovations introduced by the decree – it can be carried out by the Professional Orders reference who will notify the competent Federations. The act is not of a disciplinary nature and beyond the suspension it will also involve theentry in the professional register.
The orders are responsible for the processing of personal data, and through the National digital green certified platform (National platform-DGC) they can immediately verify the possession of COVID-19 green certifications proving the status of successful vaccination against SARS-CoV-2.
Interviewed by Nurse24.it, Luigi Pais dei Mori, member of the Central Committee of the Fnopi and president of OPI Belluno explains that:
From 6 December, the professional associations will suspend the unvaccinated. The moment the state calls, we are called to respond.
Compared to the third dose, already Barbara Mangiacavalli, President of Fnopi said she was in favor explaining that:
Nurses, vaccinated in early 2021, are witnessing an exponential increase in infections which in just one month, from October to November, have more than doubled with an increase of over 130%