Vaccination obligation, what changes for health professionals

Compulsory vaccination it is extended to the administrative staff of the health sector and includes the administration of the third dose. Starting from 6 December 2021 they will be Professional Orders to suspend the no vax.

New DL: vaccination obligation extended to other professional categories

The new Law Decree extends the vaccination obligation to other professional categories as well

The vaccination obligation was already in force for health but the new Law Decree approved by the Council of Ministers, it also extends it to the administrative staff of the health sector starting December 15, 2021.

The obligation, the decree specifies, also includes the administration of the dose booster that it will also be possible to receive after 5 months from the second recall. Vaccination is also a requirement compulsory for the purposes of enrollment in the professional register.

The expansion of professional categories subjected to compulsory vaccination and theintroduction of the Super Green pass for those vaccinated or cured of Covid, it responds to the need to reduce the effects of Sars-Covid infection. In addition to health care professionals, the obligation will also apply school staff and law enforcement.

Sanitari no vax, the suspension is up to the Orders

In case of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation the Decree confirms the suspension of unvaccinated health workers and the interruption of pay. The suspension – and this is one of the relevant innovations introduced by the decree – it can be carried out by the Professional Orders reference who will notify the competent Federations. The act is not of a disciplinary nature and beyond the suspension it will also involve theentry in the professional register.

The orders are responsible for the processing of personal data, and through the National digital green certified platform (National platform-DGC) they can immediately verify the possession of COVID-19 green certifications proving the status of successful vaccination against SARS-CoV-2.

In particular: If the professional association ascertains the non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, also with regard to the booster dose, it shall notify the competent national federations and, for the personnel who have an employment relationship, also the employer it’s still , The act of ascertaining the non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation is adopted by the competent territorial Order, upon the outcome of the verification referred to in paragraph 3, has a declaratory nature, not a disciplinary one, determines the immediate suspension from the exercise of the professions health and is noted in the relevant professional register . Vaccination may be omitted or postponed only in the event of a proven health hazard in relation to specific documented clinical conditions, certified by the general practitioner, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from vaccination against Covid-19

Interviewed by Nurse24.it, Luigi Pais dei Mori, member of the Central Committee of the Fnopi and president of OPI Belluno explains that: From 6 December, the professional associations will suspend the unvaccinated. The moment the state calls, we are called to respond .