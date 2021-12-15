Vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11, bookings will start tomorrow “The number of those showing symptoms is growing”

CAMPAIGN – The administrations in the Marche will start on December 16 with Pfizer in a reduced dose. Councilor Saltamartini: “Aifa underlined the high safety profile”

In two days, vaccinations start in the Marche for children between 5 and eleven years old. From tomorrow at 12 it will be possible to book, then from December 16 the start of the administration of the doses. In the Marche there are 92,645 children of that age group. Vaccination will take place in suitable places identified by the individual Vast Areas and Districts, and in hospital vaccination points for fragile children. We start with four points in Area Vasta 1: the hospital of Urbino, the district of Cagli, the Casa della Salute in Vallefoglia, and the Muraglia hospital in Pesaro; four points in the Av2: the Vaccinal point of Senigallia, the sampling point of the Carlo Urbani hospital in Jesi, the Fabriano hospital, the Crass building 8 in Ancona; three on Av3: the health districts of Macerata and Civitanova and the Italian cinema in San Severino, on Av4 the Prevention Department of Fermo, on Av5 the ex-Gil building of the Prevention Department in viale Marcello Federici and the Prevention Department in Piazza Nardone. Pfizer vaccine will be given at a reduced dose, equal to one third of the authorized dosage for adults and adolescents, and in a specific formulation. The two doses should be administered 21 days apart and, in severely immunosuppressed children, the course can be completed with an additional dose at least 28 days after the second injection.

“The number of children who show symptomatic disease is increasing – says the councilor for health Filippo Saltamartini -. Aifa underlined the high safety profile of the pediatric vaccine – said the councilor for health Filippo Saltamartini – in the United States, 3.3 million children have already been vaccinated without evidence of warning signs“.

Reservations must be made with the child’s health card and tax code by going to the Italian Post Office portal https://prenotazioni.vaccinicovid.gov.it or with the toll-free number 800.00.99.66 from 8 to 20 (active every day) and with the other methods activated by the Italian Post Office. All information can be found on the section of the institutional website https://www.regione.marche.it/Entra-in-Regione/Vaccini-Covid/Prenotazioni. It is also possible to book in the PostaMat active on the regional territory (just insert the health card), through the postmen who deliver the mail at home or by sending an SMS with the tax code to the number 339.9903947 (within 48-72 hours you will be contacted for proceed by telephone to choose the place and date of the appointment).

Source link