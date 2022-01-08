Vaccinations: on Monday the Caglio gym reopens

Closed last October 2nd after having administered over 100 thousand doses, the building is once again operational with the same working group

CASTIGLIONE DELLE STIVIERE. Monday at 2 pm the doors of the vaccination center of the Caglio gym in the San Pietro area reopen. The facility, which closed on 2 October after having administered over 100,000 doses in the first phase, is once again operational and sees the same team at work. The center will be managed by the Mantova Salus group, which already operates in the town also at the San Pellegrino hospital, with the help and support of the town’s volunteers, associations and Civil Protection. An effort that, in recent weeks, has been made to respond to the worsening of the health emergency and in anticipation of the massive vaccination campaign in the coming weeks.

The numbers in Castiglione, as indeed in Mantovano, are worrying and already at the end of November the mayor Enrico Volpi had launched the appeal, even from the benches of the municipal council, to reopen the pole.

Now the Caglio gym hub is back in operation with up to five lines. From Tuesday evening you can already book the administration in Castiglione delle Stiviere which, in this way, is added to the poles of Lonato del Garda and Castel Goffredo which, to date, have never stopped.

Ribbon cutting on Monday at 2 pm, with administrations up to 8 pm. “The first week, while we are up and running, we will be open from 2 to 8 every day – explains the mayor Enrico Volpi – then we will go to work from morning to evening, exactly like before. I thank everyone for their commitment and for making themselves available and having been able, in a short time, to reopen our vaccination center ». The Caglio gymnasium is located inside the park of the San Pietro school “Istituto Comprensivo Castiglione II” in the San Pietro district. Near the pole there are ample free parking spaces both in front, in piazzale Tozza (completely renovated), and next to it, with entrance from via Botteghino. Access to the center will be regulated by the Civil Protection. For all information you can consult the websites of the Mantova Salus group or of the San Pellegrino Hospital.