Vaccinations. Rings: “I am a medical act. And a doctor should always be present in case of administration by other health professionals “

The president of Fnomceo reiterated this today in front of the Nitag, the national technical advisory group on vaccinations. “Where the vaccine is administered without the presence of the doctor, the prescription obligation cannot be considered exceeded, which can instead be absorbed by the collection of informed consent, if it is made and signed by the doctor,” added Anelli.

11 MAY – “After the emergency phase where we needed all health professionals to collaborate and give a willingness to get vaccinated, we now need to return to a normal provision of these services, respecting the skills”. This is supported by the president of Fnomceo Filippo Anellitoday also heard by Nitag, the national technical advisory group on vaccinations.

“We would like to remind – has represented Anelli at the Nitag – that the classification for the purposes of supply provides for the repeatable prescription for the flu vaccines and the restrictive prescription for the anti SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. It is useless here to reiterate how the prescription is a direct, specific, exclusive and non-delegable competence of the doctor who commits his autonomy and responsibility and who must follow a detailed diagnosis or a well-founded diagnostic suspicion “.

“Where the vaccine is administered without the presence of the doctor – said Anelli – the prescription obligation cannot therefore be considered exceeded, which can instead be absorbed by the collection, where it is made and signed, in fact, by the doctor, of the informed consent “.

“We also believe it is useful to underline that both the influenza vaccines and the anti SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are subjected to additional monitoring, that is, an even more careful and stringent monitoring for possible side effects than other medicines. This is not because they are not safe but because they have only recently been marketed (the composition of the flu fluids changes every year and the vaccines against Covid-19 entered the market at the end of 2020) and we need to gather as much information as possible on any adverse effects “, added the president of Fnomceo.

Anelli then recalled that “even in the summaries of product characteristics, approved by the regulatory authorities, of the registered vaccines, and published on the AIFA website, the prompt availability of adequate medical care and supervision in the event of an anaphylactic reaction following the administration”.

And that “the decision to vaccinate the person or not, on the basis of the indications given in the characteristics of the product, cannot disregard the assessment of the patient’s health conditions, to be carried out by the doctor at the very moment of vaccination, also for exclude potential intercurrent pathological situations. It is therefore impossible not to highlight how failure to comply with what is represented in the summaries of the substances to be administered by AIFA exposes non-medical vaccinators to inevitable consequences in terms of medico-legal responsibility, as required by art. 3 of the DL 01/04/2021, n. 44, subsequently amended by the conversion law of 28 May 2021, n. 76 “.

Finally, informed consent: the law and the same Code of medical ethics “entrust it to the doctor”, remembers Anelli: “The rationale of this legislative provision – he argued – must be considered aimed at attributing to the doctor, as the only subject appointed to ‘medical history and assessment of the patient’s state of health, the transmission of correct information aimed at obtaining consent regarding the benefits and risks of this health treatment, as well as regarding the possible alternatives and consequences of refusing it ”.

“There is no doubt – concluded Anelli – that the prescription and the relative administration of a vaccine is configured as a medical act, since, as such, it can only be exercised by a doctor or a health professional delegated for the purpose, but always in presence of the doctor himself. In this regard, it is necessary to keep the areas of competence of the various professions distinct and separate and address the issue of reorganizing the training courses in relation to the different roles of health professionals, thus avoiding the creation of disparities and invasions of skills “.

May 11, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

