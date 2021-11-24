Vaccine 5-11 years, no obligation after ok Ema and Aifa

No vaccine and green pass obligation for children aged 5 to 11 years after the approval of the Ema and Aifa for the anti-Covid vaccine for the little ones. This is what was agreed, according to what Adnkronos learns, during the control room between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the heads of delegation of the majority forces.

Read also

Tomorrow the go-ahead from the EMA should arrive, the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro and the coordinator of the CTS Franco Locatelli explained during the meeting, who stressed the need to raise awareness among Italian families on the issue. For children, or rather the under 12s, therefore neither the vaccine obligation nor the green pass requirement should be introduced, as advocated by some insiders, once the drug agency introduces the vaccine to ‘shield’ them from the coronavirus. But start an awareness campaign to reassure families.