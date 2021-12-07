vaccine, a bomb on Big Pharma – Libero Quotidiano





Leveraging the Omicron variant and the emergency or presumed such that derives from it, the giants of Big Pharma do they make money? It seems so, possible, probable. This is what is claimed by Bernie Sanders, leader of the US left, and what was relaunched – with accompanying figures – by Bernie Sanders. Let’s start with a general but all too clear figure: Moderna, Pfizer and Biontech – the three main players in the anti-Covid vaccine market – will do $ 34 billion in gross profits. All this because the patent has not yet been liberalized, as has been invoked by many parties.





So, the words of Bernie Sanders, an outburst published on social media: “What too much is too much”, he said. “Eight investors from Pfizer and Moderna made a profit last week 10 billion dollars as news of the Omicron variant spread. “As he explains The fact, “It is not clear who these investors are mentioned by Sanders, with every new variant of SarsCov2 announced, speculation on the stock exchange is around the corner, in fact last week the values ​​of the shares have fluctuated sharply while alarmism raged on Omicron” .

The fact remains that, as expected, someone has profited and earned, in a big way, thanks to the emergence of Omicron. Yet, WHO, the World Bank, the IMF, as well as scientists and activists, have long been calling for patent liberalization: “The patent suspension of anti-Covid vaccines is fair and equitable“, wrote Nature last May. Even countries at a global level, including superpowers such as the US and China, agree. Yet for a year the proposal to liberalize the vaccine has been stopped at the WHO. It had to be decided at the beginning of the month. , but then Omicron arrived: the priority was “managing the mutation” and therefore the decision on patents was postponed until a later date.





Finally, a focus on the data pitted in the introduction, the calculations made by Oxfam, according to which the three champions of the vaccine market will make 34 billion dollars in gross profits, equivalent to 65 thousand dollars per minute, plus a thousand dollars per second. Impressive figures, on which, however, they have to pay taxes. But they are very low, at least for Moderna and Pfizer: “The first – adds Il Everyday occurrence – in August it had estimated an effective rate of 7%, then in November it said more generally that it will pay less than 10%. Pfizer has instead estimated that its profits will be taxed at 16% this year. In both cases, much less than what a normal American company pays (21%). On the other hand, the laws allow it “, explains the newspaper