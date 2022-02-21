Vaccine against covid: what happened to Patria, the Mexican vaccine that AMLO said would be ready in 2021 (and why it is delayed)

  Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  BBC News World correspondent in Mexico

Shortly after vaccination against covid-19 began in Mexico at the end of 2020, its government made it clear that it did not want to be left behind in the global race for immunization and announced that it would manufacture its own biological.

“Homeland” was the name chosen for the vaccine by the president himself, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in reference to the famous work of the poet Ramón López Velarde. His wish was not to depend on other countries or external companies to protect the population.

“A vaccine with that name means that we must always think about being independent,” he said last April.

The initial objective was for Patria to be ready by the end of 2021 and for Mexico to thus become the second country in Latin America, after Cuba, to develop its own vaccine. But the year is over and Patria is still a project.

